Wright County Deputies Shoot, Kill Man in Otsego Neighborhood after Search, Altercation

A 21-year-old Otsego man, identified by family members as Jordyn Hansen of Otsego, was shot and killed by Wright County Sheriff’s Office Deputies the morning of Sunday, Aug. 7, after an hours-long neighborhood search for the suspect.

Deputies were called to a residence in the 12000 block of 72nd Court shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Dispatch records state the man, later identified by family members as Hansen, was having “mental health challenges” and was threatening physical harm to both his family and himself.

Deputies were able to get Hansen to agree to be transported by ambulance to a local hospital, according to a report released by Wright County on Sunday around 11 a.m. However, Hansen suddenly ran to the kitchen and grabbed a knife and fled the residence prior to the ambulance’s arrival.

Wright County deputies used squad cars and deputies on foot to establish a perimeter in the Martin Farms neighborhoods surrounding the home on 72nd Court. Witnesses in the area said deputies drove by in cars and walked through the area, searching for the suspect.

Hansen was located around 2 a.m. in and undeveloped lot, where he rose from his hiding position, witnesses said. One officer shouted “TASER” and attempted to TASE the suspect. However, according to the county’s statement, Hansen was not subdued by the TASER and kept moving, knife in hand, toward the officers. Two deputies fired their weapons, hitting Hansen.

Hansen was moved, witnesses said, to a nearby road that was recently constructed off of Martin Farms Boulevard, about 500 yards directly east of the home on 72nd Court. Lifesaving measures were performed by deputies at the scene until an ambulance arrived.

Hansen was transported to North Memorial in Robbinsdale, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The county has placed deputies involved in the shooting on administrative leave. An the investigation into the shooting by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has been opened as of Sunday, Aug. 7. Both are standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting.