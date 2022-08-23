Suspect Sought in Wright County Bank Robbery

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a suspect in the Monday afternoon robbery of the American Heritage Bank in Clearwater.

According to video capture, the suspect is a black man who was wearing all black clothing at the time of the heist. He indicated he was carrying a gun.

Here’s the report from the WCSO:

At approximately 1:44 p.m. on August 22, 2022, Wright County Communication center received a call reporting a robbery at the American Heritage Bank in the city of Clearwater. Deputies responded to the area but were unable to locate the suspect who was described as a black male with longer hair by the initial reporter. The suspect reportedly fled the area in a 4 door black car.

Video was obtained from the bank showing a thin black male in all black clothing at the counter. Employees and witnesses from the bank identified this individual as the suspect.

An undisclosed amount of cash was taken from the bank and a weapon was implied during the robbery. If anyone has information about this incident or can identify the individual in the attached images please contact the Wright County Sheriff’s Office tip line 763-682-7733.