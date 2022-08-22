Traffic on Interstate 94 Near Rogers Snarled by Fatal Truck Crash, Fire

UPDATE: Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed one person has died in this crash. Two others are injured.

A multiple-vehicle accident on westbound Interstate 94 near Rogers has commuter traffic snarled again Monday afternoon, just hours after a morning accident slowed down the drive in for workers to start the week.

A crash involving at least a half dozen vehicles, including a dump truck that started one fire and was engulfed in flames limited traffic to one lane on I-94 shortly after 3:15 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22.

Vehicles and names have not been released.

ROGERS: Crews are on scene of a crash involving up to five vehicles, including a dump truck that became engulfed in flames on westbound I-94 near Hwy. 101. There are minor injuries reported; expect traffic delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/YlfdSbPEVS — MN CRIME | Police/Fire/EMS (@MN_CRIME) August 22, 2022

Scanner reports show at least one person was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, but that has not been confirmed.

NWCT will follow up with a Minnesota State Patrol report if it becomes available.