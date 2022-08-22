North Wright County Today

Local news for St. Michael, Albertville, Otsego and Hanover

Traffic on Interstate 94 Near Rogers Snarled by Fatal Truck Crash, Fire

UPDATE: Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed one person has died in this crash. Two others are injured.

A multiple-vehicle accident on westbound Interstate 94 near Rogers has commuter traffic snarled again Monday afternoon, just hours after a morning accident slowed down the drive in for workers to start the week.

A crash involving at least a half dozen vehicles, including a dump truck that started one fire and was engulfed in flames limited traffic to one lane on I-94 shortly after 3:15 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22.

Vehicles and names have not been released.

Scanner reports show at least one person was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, but that has not been confirmed.

NWCT will follow up with a Minnesota State Patrol report if it becomes available.

