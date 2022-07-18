St. Michael Gets Major Detour as County 19 Closes July 25

St. Michael drivers can expect major headaches over the next several weeks as Wright County begins the rehabilitation and renovation of Wright County Highway 19 through the heart of the city, starting next week.

Wright County 19 will close at the “One-Way Pair” on the north side to Ash Avenue/Clarissa Lane on the south side, creating a detour from Central Avenue (Highway 241/County Highway 35) to 30th Street Northwest.

This closure and detour will begin the week of July 25, 2022 and continue through “early September” according to the county highway department. Final project completion should happen in November.

Crews will replace the waterman and rehabilitate the sanitary sewer line underneath the roadbed, replace the road and improve intersections through the central area. Along with detours, lane shifts and traffic control changes will be in place from September through November, keeping this area congested through the fall.

Drivers are asked to use the designated detour route, shown in the map, and not use “cut through” routes through neighborhoods, increasing traffic in residential areas.