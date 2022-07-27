Open House Tonight Regarding County Road 35 Redevelopment

An open house dealing with the construction on Wright County Highway 35 (Kahl Avenue NE) in St. Michael will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 27 at St. Michael City Hall (11800 Town Center Drive). The project is a collaboration between the Wright County Highway Department and the City of St. Michael. CSAH 35 is an important route due to the influx of traffic related to growth in the area.

The planned upgrade will add capacity, multi-modal trails and create safe intersections. It is anticipated that, when construction is completed, County 35 will transform from a two-lane road to a four-lane divided highway. The purpose of the open house is to provide feedback and suggestions from residents and those who use CSAH 35 frequently to help make this corridor safer and more efficient.

For those unable to attend the open house Wednesday, they can take part in a virtual open house now through Friday, Aug. 12 at www.csah35stmichael.com.