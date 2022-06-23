Standoff Ends in St. Michael as Man is Apprehended

After nearly two full days of an intense standoff between a St. Michael man and law enforcement agencies is over.
The stalemate ended in the 8 p.m. hour Wednesday, June 22, when law enforcement agencies made the decision to fire back at the man, 39-year-old Brandon Gardas, who had fired on them multiple times since things escalated Tuesday evening.
Officials struck Gardas, injuring him. He was transported by air ambulance for treatment at a local hospital.
Wright County released this statement:
The standoff in St. Michael has ended. Suspect Brandon Gardas has been shot, but is alive. He was airlifted to a hospital. All law enforcement officers are safe and uninjured. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a press conference Thursday to provide more details
For a complete story of events, click here: https://northwrightcounty.today/2022/06/standoff-paralyzes-st-michael-neighborhoods/
Law enforcement agencies – led by the Wright County Sheriff’s Office – will have more information on the conclusion of the standoff on Thursday, June 23.
Leave a Review or Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.