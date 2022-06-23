Standoff Ends in St. Michael as Man is Apprehended

After nearly two full days of an intense standoff between a St. Michael man and law enforcement agencies is over.

The stalemate ended in the 8 p.m. hour Wednesday, June 22, when law enforcement agencies made the decision to fire back at the man, 39-year-old Brandon Gardas, who had fired on them multiple times since things escalated Tuesday evening.

Officials struck Gardas, injuring him. He was transported by air ambulance for treatment at a local hospital.

Wright County released this statement:

The standoff in St. Michael has ended. Suspect Brandon Gardas has been shot, but is alive. He was airlifted to a hospital. All law enforcement officers are safe and uninjured. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a press conference Thursday to provide more details

Law enforcement from Bloomington to St. Cloud, including bomb squads and SWAT teams, had assembled at the Central Avenue location over the past 39 hours.

Law enforcement agencies – led by the Wright County Sheriff’s Office – will have more information on the conclusion of the standoff on Thursday, June 23.