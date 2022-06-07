Roundabout Construction Closing St. Michael Roadway

The Wright County Highway Department has been informed that the City of St. Michael will close Wright County Highway 119 at the intersection of Jansen Avenue beginning today (Tuesday, June 7) to construct a roundabout.

This closure expected to last approximately four weeks and is weather dependent.

A detour will be posted along County Highway 35, County Highway 19, County Highway 18 and Jamison Avenue.

If you have any questions, please call 763-682-7383 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.