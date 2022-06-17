Justice Served: Ulrich Will Do Life in Prison

In mere moments, Gregory Ulrich changed the lives of many. And ended the life of one.

Now, he will serve the rest of his life behind bars for the murder of medical assistant Lindsay Overbay.

A crowd of Buffalo residents – packing the Wright County courtroom just blocks from where Ulrich’s attack took place – erupted simultaneously into cheers and tears. Hugs were given all around.

For good measure, the attacker was also sentenced to four consecutive 18-year sentences for the injuries and attempts to take more lives he doled out in his February 2021 attack on the Allina Clinic in Buffalo.

While no victim impact statements were read, the prosecution – Wright County attorneys – summed it up: Ulrich’s attack was the act of a “coward” who sought a perverted form of justice for his own pain.

Allina Clinic issued the following statement after the sentencing Friday, June 17, 2022:

We are grateful the jurors delivered justice for our Allina Health Buffalo Crossroads team members, who were senselessly attacked on February 9, 2021. The tragedy took Lindsay Overbay from her family, resulted in the injury of four of our team members and deeply affected our Buffalo Crossroads team.

Our resilient team members have shown bravery and courage, while experiencing deep grief and trauma as they navigated Gregory Ulrich’s criminal trial over the last few weeks.

We are grateful for the steadfast commitment shown by the Wright County Prosecutors and our law enforcement partners.

We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support felt from our Buffalo community, our health care colleagues and communities throughout the state. Each heartfelt social media post, prayer and gesture of support has been deeply appreciated by our team.

On behalf of the Allina Health family, our sincere gratitude for standing with us in the aftermath of the senseless attack on our team and our clinic, as we reopened our clinic doors to continue caring for the community we love and for your support today.

