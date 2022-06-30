Fireworks Soar over the Metro through Fourth of July

Wondering where to catch a good Fourth of July celebration around the metro?

Look no further than Delano, which is set to have an old-fashioned Independence Day that includes one of the oldest parades in the Twin Cities area, as well as the fireworks show families love.

Festivities start Friday and continue through Monday, July 4.

Information can be found via the Delano Fourth of July website.

Coon Rapids

The annual Coon Rapids Fireworks Show will take place at 10 p.m. at near the Coon Rapids Ice Arena. The week also features a carnival, craft show, live music and a parade. Check out the City of Coon Rapids’ website for more.

Elk River

This year’s show will be fireworks ONLY on Saturday night, July 6, without a carnival or concert. The event, best viewed annually now at the Elk River Lions Park (1104 Lions Park Drive) starts at 10 p.m. Fireworks are launched from the Elks’ baseball field.

LAKE MINNETONKA

Excelsior

Fireworks will be shot off from the lake, but are best seen from Excelsior’s Commons Park, capping an entire day of fun activities near Lake Minnetonka, including a couple of Firecracker Runs. A concert will also begin at dusk. More from the Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce here.

UP NORTH

Brainerd

Heading up north? Brainerd has a full day of Fourth of July activities starting, July 3 (of course?) with a handful of fireworks displays starting Thursday night and running through Saturday evening along Garrison Bay, Ruttgers Bay, Crosslake, Brainerd International Speedway and Nisswa.

For all of the events up “north,” check out the Brainerd Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce site.

TWIN CITIES

Minneapolis

The City of Lakes will hold local events around the community, replacing the “Red, White and Boom” event.

Admission: Free

Details:

Lake Harriet (10:30 am-noon)

Roundabouts Concert

Caricature Artists

Lake Nokomis (1–3 pm)

Kids DJ

Yard Games

Balloon Artists

Ice Cream for purchase

Logan Park (3–5 pm)

Balloon Artists

Comedy Show

Caricature Artist

Victory Park (1-3 pm)

Balloon Artists

Strolling Magician

Family Lawn Games

Ice Cream for purchase

St. Paul Fireworks

Friday night through Sunday there will be fireworks at CHS Field at dusk, following the St. Paul Saints game. Food trucks will also take the field for a new summer lineup. Can’t make it this Friday? The Saints have fireworks every Friday home game all through summer.

Sites around the Metro

Other areas around the metro with displays (check local websites for more): Valley Fair, Mystic Lake Casino, Chanhassen, Edina, Eden Prairie, Richfield, Mendota Heights, Woodbury, Anoka, St. Louis Park, Stillwater (over the St. Croix) and Lakeville (as part of Pan-O-Prog).

A complete list can be found here: https://www.fox9.com/news/july-4-fireworks-shows-in-minnesota-2022-list