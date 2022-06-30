Fireworks Soar over the Metro through Fourth of July

Wondering where to catch a good Fourth of July celebration around the metro?
Look no further than Delano, which is set to have an old-fashioned Independence Day that includes one of the oldest parades in the Twin Cities area, as well as the fireworks show families love.
Festivities start Friday and continue through Monday, July 4.
Information can be found via the Delano Fourth of July website.
Coon Rapids
The annual Coon Rapids Fireworks Show will take place at 10 p.m. at near the Coon Rapids Ice Arena. The week also features a carnival, craft show, live music and a parade. Check out the City of Coon Rapids’ website for more.
This year’s show will be fireworks ONLY on Saturday night, July 6, without a carnival or concert. The event, best viewed annually now at the Elk River Lions Park (1104 Lions Park Drive) starts at 10 p.m. Fireworks are launched from the Elks’ baseball field.
LAKE MINNETONKA
Excelsior
Fireworks will be shot off from the lake, but are best seen from Excelsior’s Commons Park, capping an entire day of fun activities near Lake Minnetonka, including a couple of Firecracker Runs. A concert will also begin at dusk. More from the Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce here.
UP NORTH
Brainerd
Heading up north? Brainerd has a full day of Fourth of July activities starting, July 3 (of course?) with a handful of fireworks displays starting Thursday night and running through Saturday evening along Garrison Bay, Ruttgers Bay, Crosslake, Brainerd International Speedway and Nisswa.
For all of the events up “north,” check out the Brainerd Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce site.
TWIN CITIES
Minneapolis
The City of Lakes will hold local events around the community, replacing the “Red, White and Boom” event.
Admission: Free
Details:
Lake Harriet (10:30 am-noon)
- Roundabouts Concert
- Caricature Artists
Lake Nokomis (1–3 pm)
- Kids DJ
- Yard Games
- Balloon Artists
- Ice Cream for purchase
Logan Park (3–5 pm)
- Balloon Artists
- Comedy Show
- Caricature Artist
Victory Park (1-3 pm)
- Balloon Artists
- Strolling Magician
- Family Lawn Games
- Ice Cream for purchase
St. Paul Fireworks
Friday night through Sunday there will be fireworks at CHS Field at dusk, following the St. Paul Saints game. Food trucks will also take the field for a new summer lineup. Can’t make it this Friday? The Saints have fireworks every Friday home game all through summer.
Sites around the Metro
Other areas around the metro with displays (check local websites for more): Valley Fair, Mystic Lake Casino, Chanhassen, Edina, Eden Prairie, Richfield, Mendota Heights, Woodbury, Anoka, St. Louis Park, Stillwater (over the St. Croix) and Lakeville (as part of Pan-O-Prog).
A complete list can be found here: https://www.fox9.com/news/july-4-fireworks-shows-in-minnesota-2022-list
