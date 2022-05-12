Trial for Buffalo Allina Clinic Gunman to begin Monday

Jury selection in the murder trial of Gregory Ulrich begins today, Thursday, May 12, 2022 at the Wright County Justice Center.

Ulrich is charged in the Feb. 9, 2021 shooting and bombing of the Allina Crossroads Clinic in Buffalo that left one person dead and three critically injured. He is being charged with one count of first-degree premeditated murder, four counts of first-degree attempted premeditated murder and discharge of an explosive or incendiary device.

The trial phase of the proceeding is scheduled to get underway Monday, May 16

Courtesy of Wright County