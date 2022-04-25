Work ramps up on Interstate 94 from Monticello to Hasty

Eastbound traffic between Highway 25 in Monticello and Wright County Road 8 in Hasty will shift to the westbound side of the interstate starting the week of April 25. Traffic is being shifted so crews can begin reconstructing eastbound I-94. All four lanes of eastbound and westbound traffic will be open with the exception of limited nighttime lane closures. This lane configuration is planned to remain in place through July.

Project location map shows 2022 work zone and work completed on I-94 Maple Grove to Clearwater.

Enfield Rest Area closed

The Enfield Rest Area, east of Hasty, is closed along eastbound I-94 through mid-August.

Noise wall construction underway

Work has begun on the noise wall along westbound I-94, west of Hwy 241, in St. Michael. A concrete barrier has been placed along the interstate to protect our workers in this area. Traffic impacts are minimal and work is expected to be complete in mid-June.

Please drive with care in work zones

Drivers traveling too fast and not paying attention are the main causes of work zone crashes. Follow these safe driving tips: Obey posted speed limits. The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.

Drive undistracted. Cell phones, mobile devices, adjusting the radio – even eating – should be avoided in work zones.

Be patient. Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Expect work zones to constantly change. Day to day you could experience lane shifts, closures or moving workers and vehicles.

Don’t make unnecessary lane changes.

Do the zipper merge.

Never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

More about this I-94 project

The I-94 Maple Grove to Clearwater project will include adding travel lanes, rebuilding bridges, constructing access lanes, improving drainage, adding an interchange, and resurfacing deteriorating pavement. When the project is complete in mid-August 2022, motorists will experience improved safety, a smoother road surface, better commercial access for freight and business, and less vehicle congestion.

