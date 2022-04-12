State Announces Closure Plans Between St. Michael, Albertville for I-94 Project

Two years down, one more to go.

Interstate 94 will continue to see construction crews work on the lane expansion project and road rehabilitation from Maple Grove to Clearwater this season.

Much of the work has been done, but roadside work and lane changes will continue this year, particularly between Minnesota Highway 241 and Wright County 19 in St. Michael and ALbertville.

This week MnDOT announced that a section of I-94 in both directions and another section off the interstate, but part of the same project, will be undergoing intermittent lane and shoulder closing as part of the final construction being done between St. Michael and Albertville, starting this week.