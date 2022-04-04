Mario DeMatteis, Pioneer of St. Michael-Albertville Schools, Dies at 86

Mario DeMatteis, a pioneer for St. Michael-Albertville Public Schools, has died. He was 86.

The 2019 member of the STMA School District Hall of Fame served STMA Schools through four decades. He joined the school district as an administrator in 1969, when he was named a principal here. He would eventually become the District Superintendent, taking the reins of STMA in 1981. He would help guide STMA through its first real population explosion, which saw the entire school system add buildings (including two high school buildings that still serve the district), before retiring after 33 years of service in 2002.

Funeral services are pending, but will be at St. Michael Catholic Church. Peterson Chapel in St. Michael is handling the arrangements.

“I have fond memories of Mr. DeMatteis and can still picture how he wrote my name and signed his name on all my late to school morning passes! He led by example and brought out the best in all of us,” said one tribute on Mr. DeMatteis’ obituary site left by former student Teresa Leuer Binkley.

He is survived by his wife, Carol, two sons and thousands of students who knew and appreciated his leadership and service.