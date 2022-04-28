Closures Coming on Interstate 94 Between St. Michael, Albertville

Motorists should expect two nighttime ramp closures so crews can prepare for the Highway 241 and Wright County Highway 19 bridge work. The westbound I-94 ramp to Wright County Road 36 at the Highway 241 bridge will close the night of Sunday, May 1. Drivers will be detoured to use the Hwy 241 loop ramp, to the Hwy 241 roundabout, to northbound Wright Co. Rd. 36. Following the ramp closure, southbound traffic on the 241 bridge over I-94 in St. Michael will shift to the northbound side starting the week of May 2, so crews can complete work on the southbound side of the bridge. All lanes and ramps will remain open. Motorists will encounter reduced speeds and narrowed lanes through the area. This work is expected to be complete in late June. The ramp from eastbound I-94 to the local access road at Wright County Rd. 19 will also close the night of Sunday, May 1. Drivers will be detoured to the Wright Co. Rd. 19 eastbound off-ramp into Albertville and continue straight through the Wright County Highway 19 intersection to get back to the local access road and Wright County Highway 37. Monticello to Hasty I-94 is an active work zone between Highway 25 in Monticello and Wright County Highway 8 in Hasty. All lanes have shifted onto the westbound side of the interstate to reconstruct the eastbound lanes. All four lanes of eastbound and westbound traffic to remain open with the exception of limited nighttime lane closures. This lane configuration will remain in place through July. The Enfield Rest Area also remains closed. Worker Memorial Day Thu, April 28 Each year the Minnesota Department of Transportation honors those who have been killed or injured while working on state roadways during Worker Memorial Day on April 28. Thirty-five MnDOT employees and sixteen contractors for MnDOT have lost their lives on the job since 1960. MnDOT reminds the public that motorists and passengers suffer the majority of work zone deaths and injuries and urges all travelers to follow these recommendations in work zones: Stay alert; work zones constantly change due to lane shifts, closures and moving workers and vehicles

Watch for signs, equipment and workers

Minimize distractions behind the wheel

Avoid tailgating

Slow down. Follow posted speed limits and directional signs

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times More about this I-94 project The I-94 Maple Grove to Clearwater project will include adding travel lanes, rebuilding bridges, constructing access lanes, improving drainage, adding an interchange, and resurfacing deteriorating pavement. When the project is complete in mid-August 2022, motorists will experience improved safety, a smoother road surface, better commercial access for freight and business, and less vehicle congestion. Project location map shows 2022 work zone and work completed on I-94 Maple Grove to Clearwater. Stay connected Visit the I-94 Maple Grove to Clearwater webpage

Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/mndot and Twitter at @mndot

Questions? Email the project team at: info@i94-mg-clearwater.com Call the project hotline at: 651-456-8205

