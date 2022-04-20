Buffalo Man Identified as Victim in Road Rage Shooting Near Maple Grove

An apparent “road rage” incident in Maple Grove that ended in tragedy on Easter Sunday has taken the life of a Buffalo man.

William F. Haire, 61, of Buffalo has been identified as the shooting victim in what witnesses said was a dispute between two drivers that unfolded in Maple Grove near the intersection of Hennepin County Highway 30 and Garland Lane. The incident was reported around 3 p.m. Sunday when officers were sent to the area, with a 911 emergency caller reporting there was an altercation between two drivers on the roadway.

The Maple Grove Police Department (MGPD) reported that one of the drivers fired a “shot” at the other vehicle, striking the car, followed by both drivers speeding away from the area. Officers then found one of the vehicles near Interstate 94 and Maple Grove Parkway, with a wounded driver inside – identified today as Haire. The driver had been hit in the abdomen by gunfire and was bleeding inside the vehicle. He was transported to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale where he died just before 5 p.m. Easter Sunday.

Several leads are being investigated, the police department said in a release to media Tuesday. MGPD is asking for the public’s help with any information related to the killing. Witnesses or those with tips should contact Detective Maiers at 763-494-6246 with any information.