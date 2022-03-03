Stellis Health Re-Opens Urgent Care Services in Monticello

The Urgent Care at Stellis Health – Monticello Clinic will reopen on Saturday, March 5 after being closed for more than a year due to the pandemic and need to redeploy staff.

“To minimize long wait times and surges in demand for urgent care, we’re asking patients to call before they come to schedule an appointment to see an Urgent Care provider,” says Brent Wilde, CEO of Stellis Health.

Urgent Care is for patients over 2 months of age with urgent, non-life-threatening injuries or illnesses that can’t wait another day. Stellis Health also offers limited same-day appointments on weekdays at all three clinic locations, including Monticello, Buffalo and Albertville.

“We appreciate your continued patience and understanding,” continued Wilde. “Over the past two years we have adjusted our operations so that we can continue to provide excellent care amidst staff shortages. We look forward to providing this service in Monticello once again.”

Beginning Saturday, March 5, Urgent Care in Monticello will be open Monday – Thursday from noon to 6 pm; Friday from noon to 5 pm; and Saturday and Sunday from 8 am to 1 pm.

To schedule an appointment at Stellis Health Urgent Care, call 763.271.3896. To learn more, go to stellishealth.com.

About Stellis Health, PA

Stellis Health has been caring for community members in and around Wright County for 70 years with locations in Buffalo, Monticello and Albertville-St. Michael. With over 60 primary and specialty physicians, physician assistants and nurse practitioners, Stellis Health is an independent group practice continually growing, adding more doctors and expanded services including Women’s Health, Telehealth and Urgent Care on evenings, weekends and most holidays.