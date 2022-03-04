North Wright County Today

St. Michael-Albertville Finishes Undefeated, Wins Wrestling Crown

The Knights capped off a march through Minnesota for the ages, dominating all three opponents at the State Team Meet.

Jed Wester and Jimmy Heil slammed the door on Stillwater wrestling’s hopes for an upset Friday night, securing a State 3A Championship for St. Michael-Albertville and securing an undefeated season for the Knights.

It culminated a year that saw STMA take on all comers – from top-ranked opponents in other classes to challengers like the Ponies and familiar foes like Apple Valley.

From 106 to 160 pounds, perhaps no STMA team has been better in recent memory. The Knights simply overpowered teams to take commanding leads early on, which is what they did at the Xcel Energy Center on Friday.

From Mason and Chase Mills to defending state champ Cole Becker, the Knights were formidable in so many ways.

“They’re just difficult to chase down,” said an opposing coach. “You may have the horses at the higher weights, but they’ll build so many points on falls and tech falls that they’re impossible to catch. That lineup was built for speed.”

The track led to nothing but gold. STMA dominate duels and The Clash in the early going, and even knocked off Stillwater – long the No. 2 team in the state – earlier in the season.

One key – the lineup avoided major injuries. With folks like Landon Robideau and others putting together over 40-match season, health was key.

The Knights will wrestle for individual glory at the X starting tomorrow morning.

STMA qualified 11 wrestlers at last week’s Section 5 Tournament, and took the team tournament easily the weekend prior in Rogers, dumping Wayzata 49-20 in the championship duel.

Coach Josh Joriman – who was named Section 5-3A Coach of the Year – has finished in the top five in each of his seasons at STMA since taking over for coach Dan Lefebvre in the 2018-2019 season.

Becker and Caleb Thoennes, both seniors, lead the team with second place rankings at 145 and 132, respectively. Mason Mills, a sophomore, and Robideau, a freshman, are both ranked first in their classes – 113 and 126 pounds. Jed Wester, just a sophomore, is also ranked second (160) while Chase Mills, only in Grade 8, is ranked third overall at 106.

Here’s the results from a busy day in St. Paul:

 

Match Summary         STW     STMA

106      Chase Mills (St. Michael-Albertville) over Mikey Jelinek (Stillwater) Dec 7-5            0          3.0

113      Mason Mills (St. Michael-Albertville) over Joseph Dauffenbach (Stillwater) Fall 2:27          0          6.0

120      Ian Schultz (St. Michael-Albertville) over Dylan Dauffenbach (Stillwater) Dec 5-1   0          3.0

126      Landon Robideau (St. Michael-Albertville) over Sam Bethke (Stillwater) TF 24-9    0          5.0

132      Caleb Thoennes (St. Michael-Albertville) over Cittadino Tuttle (Stillwater) TF 23-8 0          5.0

138      Eli Davis (St. Michael-Albertville) over Owen Bouthilet (Stillwater) Dec 7-6 0          3.0

145      Cole Becker (St. Michael-Albertville) over Otto Hanlon (Stillwater) Maj 14-5          0          4.0

152      Jimmy Heil (St. Michael-Albertville) over Keaton Urbanski (Stillwater) Maj 9-1       0          4.0

160      Jed Wester (St. Michael-Albertville) over Eric Jurek (Stillwater) Fall 3:09     0          6.0

170      Hunter Lyden (Stillwater) over Ken Stahl (St. Michael-Albertville) Fall 1:29 6.0       0

182      Ryder Rogotzke (Stillwater) over Tyson Hentges (St. Michael-Albertville) Fall 1:35 6.0       0

195      Zachariah Hunter (Stillwater) over Jake Springer (St. Michael-Albertville) Fall 3:58 6.0       0

220      Jawahn Cockfield (Stillwater) over Myles Dehmer (St. Michael-Albertville) Maj 16-6          4.0       0

285      Antony Tuttle (Stillwater) over Owen Barthel (St. Michael-Albertville) TF 22-7       5.0       0

Dual Meet Score         27.0     39.0 STMA

 

Match Summary         STMA  ANOK

106      Chase Mills (St. Michael-Albertville) over Gabrielle Bragg (Anoka) Fall 3:54 6.0       0

113      Mason Mills (St. Michael-Albertville) over Cayden Ban (Anoka) Fall 2:56     6.0       0

120      Ian Schultz (St. Michael-Albertville) over Garrett Wittek (Anoka) Fall 0:54  6.0       0

126      Landon Robideau (St. Michael-Albertville) over Austin West (Anoka) Fall 0:22        6.0       0

132      Caleb Thoennes (St. Michael-Albertville) over Elijah Paulson (Anoka) Maj 9-1        4.0       0

138      Carter Ban (Anoka) over Jarrett Wadsen (St. Michael-Albertville) Dec 9-3   0          3.0

145      Brendan Howes (Anoka) over Cole Becker (St. Michael-Albertville) Dec 3-2 0          3.0

152      Jacob Whitaker (Anoka) over Jimmy Heil (St. Michael-Albertville) Dec 8-3  0          3.0

160      Jed Wester (St. Michael-Albertville) over Logan Jungling (Anoka) Fall 3:13  6.0       0

170      Noah Torgerson (Anoka) over Bryon Sauvy (St. Michael-Albertville) TF 19-3           0          5.0

182      Jake Springer (St. Michael-Albertville) over Luke DeChene (Anoka) Dec 10-6          3.0       0

195      Jaden Burandt (Anoka) over Tate Lidberg (St. Michael-Albertville) Fall 1:07            0          6.0

220      Sean Jordan (Anoka) over Myles Dehmer (St. Michael-Albertville) Dec 6-4 0          3.0

285      Owen Barthel (St. Michael-Albertville) over Grant Chapman (Anoka) Fall 1:46        6.0       0

Dual Meet Score         43.0     23.0 STMA

 

Match Summary         APVA   STMA

106      Louis Prouty (Apple Valley) over Joe Scully (St. Michael-Albertville) Maj 9-1           4.0       0

113      Mason Mills (St. Michael-Albertville) over Austin Laudenbach (Apple Valley) Dec 1-0        0          3.0

120      Ian Schultz (St. Michael-Albertville) over Keiichi Kong (Apple Valley) Maj 14-5        0          4.0

126      Landon Robideau (St. Michael-Albertville) over Tyler Laudenbach (Apple Valley) Fall 1:46 0          6.0

132      Caleb Thoennes (St. Michael-Albertville) over Jayden Haueter (Apple Valley) TF 21-6        0          5.0

138      Eli Davis (St. Michael-Albertville) over Ian Haueter (Apple Valley) Dec 6-0  0          3.0

145      Cole Becker (St. Michael-Albertville) over Parker Elliott (Apple Valley) Fall 2:08      0          6.0

152      Jimmy Heil (St. Michael-Albertville) over Travis Bender (Apple Valley) Fall 0:24      0          6.0

160      Jed Wester (St. Michael-Albertville) over Max Elliott (Apple Valley) Fall 4:42          0          6.0

170      Marcell Booth (Apple Valley) over Ken Stahl (St. Michael-Albertville) Dec 5-1         3.0       0

182      AJ Garcia (Apple Valley) over Tate Lidberg (St. Michael-Albertville) Dec 5-0            3.0       0

195      Parker Muth (Apple Valley) over Tyson Hentges (St. Michael-Albertville) Dec 5-2   3.0       0

220      Conner Elliott (Apple Valley) over Marcus Mueller (St. Michael-Albertville) Fall 1:34          6.0       0

285      Owen Barthel (St. Michael-Albertville) over Jalen Burke (Apple Valley) Fall 1:02     0          6.0

Dual Meet Score         19.0     45.0 STMA

