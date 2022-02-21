North Wright County Today

Winter Storm to Send Two Waves Through Wright County

A double shot of snow and some steady winds could make for blizzard-like conditions Monday and Tuesday.

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities is forecasting a double-shot of snow for the Wright County area, including St. Michael, Albertville, Otsego and Hanover, over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Snow, which is already blowing through areas north of Wright County, including the Mille Lacs and Brainerd areas, will arrive Monday afternoon in the northwestern suburbs of the Twin Cities, and continue to fall through the early evening hours.

Then, a second wave of heavier snow will directly impact the Twin Cities on Tuesday and continue through the evening hours. The evening commute will definitely be snarled, according to the NWS.

Here’s the Winter Storm Warning from NWS:

Winter Storm Warning

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
1059 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

...HEAVY SNOW TODAY ACROSS CENTRAL MINNESOTA INTO NORTHERN
WISCONSIN FOLLOWED BY WIDESPREAD SNOW THROUGH TUESDAY ACROSS THE
REGION...

.A long duration snowfall event will cause travel impacts across
the region beginning today and lasting through Tuesday. The
heaviest snow will fall along an east to west line across central
Minnesota into northern Wisconsin, namely along and north of a
line from Madison to Saint Cloud to Hayward. Snowfall amounts in
this region are likely to be in the 10 to 14 inch range, with
locally higher amounts possible. Most of this snow will fall
today. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for this area.

The band of snow will gradually weaken while a second broader
swath of snow develops across the rest of the coverage this
afternoon through tonight, before exiting the area Tuesday
evening. It is in this timeframe when central to southern
Minnesota and western Wisconsin will see snow. Most locations will
see 3 to 6 inches of snow tonight through Tuesday. There is a
chance for an icy mix to develop across southern Minnesota this
afternoon and evening. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for
the remaining counties beginning today and lasting through
Tuesday.

As mentioned earlier, travel impacts are expected through Tuesday
as the snow begins in your location. This will be a lighter and
more fluffy snow. Northeast winds of 20 to 25 mph will lead to
areas of blowing and drifting snow. Please plan on extra travel
time to reach your destination. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

MNZ044-045-051-052-059-220100-
/O.CON.KMPX.WS.W.0002.000000T0000Z-220223T0600Z/
Mille Lacs-Kanabec-Sherburne-Isanti-Wright-
Including the cities of Princeton, Mora, Elk River, Cambridge,
and Monticello
1059 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to
  14 inches. Locally higher amounts are likely, particularly in
  northern counties

* WHERE...Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Wright, Isanti and Sherburne
  Counties.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST Tuesday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow
  could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
  will make for difficult travel. The cold wind chills as low as
  20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
  as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

$$

 

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
345 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

MNZ041>045-047>070-073>078-082>085-091>093-WIZ014>016-023>028-
220945-
Douglas-Todd-Morrison-Mille Lacs-Kanabec-Stevens-Pope-Stearns-
Benton-Sherburne-Isanti-Chisago-Lac Qui Parle-Swift-Chippewa-
Kandiyohi-Meeker-Wright-Hennepin-Anoka-Ramsey-Washington-
Yellow Medicine-Renville-McLeod-Sibley-Carver-Scott-Dakota-
Redwood-Brown-Nicollet-Le Sueur-Rice-Goodhue-Watonwan-Blue Earth-
Waseca-Steele-Martin-Faribault-Freeborn-Polk-Barron-Rusk-
St. Croix-Pierce-Dunn-Pepin-Eau Claire-
345 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of central and
southern Minnesota, and west central Wisconsin.

.DAY ONE...Today and Tonight.

A prolonged winter storm for the entire coverage area is expected
today. Snow will be the highest in central Minnesota with lighter
totals to the south and southeast. Winter Storm Warnings and
Winter Weather Advisories have been issued. Please refer to the
Winter Weather Message for additional details.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Tuesday through Sunday.

A prolonged winter storm will continue through Tuesday night.
Significant snow accumulation and areas of blowing snow are
expected. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have
been issued. Please refer to the Winter Weather Message for
additional details. Behind the storm much colder air returns for
the rest of the week.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT...

Spotters and snowfall observers are encouraged to report snowfall
amounts to the National Weather Service.

