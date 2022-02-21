Winter Storm to Send Two Waves Through Wright County

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities is forecasting a double-shot of snow for the Wright County area, including St. Michael, Albertville, Otsego and Hanover, over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Snow, which is already blowing through areas north of Wright County, including the Mille Lacs and Brainerd areas, will arrive Monday afternoon in the northwestern suburbs of the Twin Cities, and continue to fall through the early evening hours.

Then, a second wave of heavier snow will directly impact the Twin Cities on Tuesday and continue through the evening hours. The evening commute will definitely be snarled, according to the NWS.

Here’s the Winter Storm Warning from NWS:

Winter Storm Warning

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN 1059 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022 ...HEAVY SNOW TODAY ACROSS CENTRAL MINNESOTA INTO NORTHERN WISCONSIN FOLLOWED BY WIDESPREAD SNOW THROUGH TUESDAY ACROSS THE REGION... .A long duration snowfall event will cause travel impacts across the region beginning today and lasting through Tuesday. The heaviest snow will fall along an east to west line across central Minnesota into northern Wisconsin, namely along and north of a line from Madison to Saint Cloud to Hayward. Snowfall amounts in this region are likely to be in the 10 to 14 inch range, with locally higher amounts possible. Most of this snow will fall today. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for this area. The band of snow will gradually weaken while a second broader swath of snow develops across the rest of the coverage this afternoon through tonight, before exiting the area Tuesday evening. It is in this timeframe when central to southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin will see snow. Most locations will see 3 to 6 inches of snow tonight through Tuesday. There is a chance for an icy mix to develop across southern Minnesota this afternoon and evening. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the remaining counties beginning today and lasting through Tuesday. As mentioned earlier, travel impacts are expected through Tuesday as the snow begins in your location. This will be a lighter and more fluffy snow. Northeast winds of 20 to 25 mph will lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow. Please plan on extra travel time to reach your destination. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. MNZ044-045-051-052-059-220100- /O.CON.KMPX.WS.W.0002.000000T0000Z-220223T0600Z/ Mille Lacs-Kanabec-Sherburne-Isanti-Wright- Including the cities of Princeton, Mora, Elk River, Cambridge, and Monticello 1059 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 14 inches. Locally higher amounts are likely, particularly in northern counties * WHERE...Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Wright, Isanti and Sherburne Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight CST Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will make for difficult travel. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. && $$

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN 345 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022 MNZ041>045-047>070-073>078-082>085-091>093-WIZ014>016-023>028- 220945- Douglas-Todd-Morrison-Mille Lacs-Kanabec-Stevens-Pope-Stearns- Benton-Sherburne-Isanti-Chisago-Lac Qui Parle-Swift-Chippewa- Kandiyohi-Meeker-Wright-Hennepin-Anoka-Ramsey-Washington- Yellow Medicine-Renville-McLeod-Sibley-Carver-Scott-Dakota- Redwood-Brown-Nicollet-Le Sueur-Rice-Goodhue-Watonwan-Blue Earth- Waseca-Steele-Martin-Faribault-Freeborn-Polk-Barron-Rusk- St. Croix-Pierce-Dunn-Pepin-Eau Claire- 345 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of central and southern Minnesota, and west central Wisconsin. .DAY ONE...Today and Tonight. A prolonged winter storm for the entire coverage area is expected today. Snow will be the highest in central Minnesota with lighter totals to the south and southeast. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued. Please refer to the Winter Weather Message for additional details. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Tuesday through Sunday. A prolonged winter storm will continue through Tuesday night. Significant snow accumulation and areas of blowing snow are expected. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued. Please refer to the Winter Weather Message for additional details. Behind the storm much colder air returns for the rest of the week. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotters and snowfall observers are encouraged to report snowfall amounts to the National Weather Service.