STMA’s Biggest Football Fan, Coach in Fight against COVID

Dex Phillips would tell you it’s not 4th and long, and even if it was – he’d have a play for that.

Phillips, who has touched hundreds – if not thousands – of St. Michael-Albertville area families with his words and his coaching – is facing a pretty big challenge, nonetheless.

But the undersized guy with the big voice and even brighter smile has faced tough before. He’s overcome injuries to star at his community college in North Dakota. And he’s helped create a football culture in STMA that is second to almost none.

Dex was battling COVID-19 for much of mid-January when he finally sought help, going to the hospital. Since then, he’s been sacked by the disease caused by the coronavirus, beset with an infection in his lungs and lesions. He’s currently being assisted with an ECMO machine (commonly called a heart/lung bypass) and is being sedated.

He’s awakened, with help from docs and nurses, a couple of times to squeeze the hands of his kids, letting everyone know he’s still here, and has plenty of pep talks to give.

To check on Coach Dex, visit the family’s Caring Bridge site, which is updated by family friend Crystal Colvin.

You can also assist the family, financially, with their medical bills by donating to the GoFundMe site below.

Westbridge Church will also be keeping the Phillips family in their prayers.