DEVELOPING: Hudson, Lucero and Hendrickson All Enter Legislative Race after Redistricting

With redistricting maps causing major changes to Wright County legislative districts once again after a decade of continued – if interrupted – growth, a trio of familiar faces tossed their hats into the ring to represent the area in St. Paul.

With the new District 30 boundaries leaving out current Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer’s Big Lake area from the Senate District, Rep. Eric Lucero is seeking to step up to the senior chamber at the Minnesota Legislature, announcing his candidacy just a few short hours after the maps were released on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Joining him in filing in the early going was Walter Hudson, current member of the Albertville City Council and longtime political activist, who has his eyes set on a spot on the Minnesota House of Representatives.

Finally, current Albertville Mayor Jillian Hendrickson, who has long stated at forums and interviews during her career that she would enjoy working in political endeavors at the state level, also threw her hat in the ring for State Senator. She will square off against Lucero in the spring endorsement process, and could decide to run in a primary if she chooses.

Lucero, Hudson and Hendrickson would all be GOP candidates in state races. All three have worked together on state and local projects, including the Interstate 94 expansion projects and economic development in the area.

North Wright County Today will have more on these candidacies and others as news is announced.