STMA Women of Today Longtime Leader Honored with Key Award

The St. Michael Albertville Women of Today is very proud to announce that Kathy Hansen of Albertville has been awarded the Minnesota Women of Today Key Woman award.

This is the highest honor that can be bestowed on a member of the Minnesota Women of Today. Only those women who are dedicated, well-rounded, have shown exceptional involvement and growth, who have touched lives and made a significant lasting contribution to those around them are chosen.

Key Women cannot seek this award; they must be nominated by their fellow Women of Today chapter members for their dedicated service.

Kathy has been a member of the St. Michael-Albertville chapter for 24 years. She has held every local board position in addition to several positions on the District, State, and National levels. She has chaired and co-chaired dozens of projects which have benefited the STMA community.

“There is not a person more deserving of this award than Kathy Hansen,” an STMA Spokesperson said. “She has done it all!”

In addition to many of her fellow Women of Today members, Kathy’s husband, 3 sons, 3 daughters-in-law, 7 grandchildren, sister and brother-in-law, many from out-of-state, were all in attendance to watch her receive this award.