Trial Scheduled for Accused Buffalo Clinic Gunman

Wright County Attorney Brian Lutes announced Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 the schedule for the trial of Gregory Ulrich.

Ulrich is accused of shooting multiple victims at the Allina Crossroads Clinic in Buffalo Feb. 9, 2021, killing one nurse and injuring several others.

There will be a contested omnibus pretrial hearing at 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28 at the Wright County Courthouse. The jury trial will begin at 9 a.m. Monday, May 16. Four weeks have been set aside for the case, Lutes said, because it is anticipated that jury selection will take time as the attorneys from both sides seek a fair trial.

Lutes will attempt to convict the man charged with causing a “morning of terror” at the Buffalo Alina Clinic of murder in the first degree, according to a statement released by the county attorney’s office in October of 2021.

Ulrich has testified – and told Twin Cities KARE 11 (NBC) – the he wanted “revenge” on doctors who could not cure his pain. He states that this led to an opioid addiction and, ultimately, the reasoning behind his attack on the clinic on Feb. 9, 2021.

Lutes’ investigation used this testimony, and others collected by the Wright County Sheriff’s Office and Wright County Attorney’s Office, to convene a Grand Jury, believing Ulrich plotted his attack on the clinic, which ended up killing nurse Lindsay Overbay when she was struck by a bullet fired from Ulrich’s gun.

Ulrich also had improvised explosive devices (IED’s) and other guns and ammunition on him at the time of the attack.

According to a statement from the attorney’s office: Brian Lutes, Wright County Attorney, convened a grand jury last week to investigate the February 9, 2021, shooting at the Allina Clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota, resulting in the tragic death of Lindsay Overbay. Gregory Paul Ulrich was the target of the grand jury inquiry as the person responsible for the mass shooting that also resulted in significant injuries to four other persons.

On Friday, October 8, 2021, the grand jury indicted Gregory Paul Ulrich for 1st degree premeditated murder for the death of Lindsay Overbay, four counts of 1st degree attempted premeditated murder in connection with the other four persons shot by Ulrich at the clinic, and discharge of an explosive device for the bombs detonated by Ulrich at the clinic. Ulrich appeared in court this morning (Oct. 11) on the indictment.

Ulrich’s bail remains at $5 million with restrictive conditions that require GPS monitoring or $10 million without conditions.

Ulrich continues to be detained in the Wright County Jail on the ordered bail. Ulrich is scheduled for his next court appearance on Monday, October 18, 2021.

Lutes was slowed in seeking the first degree murder indictment while awaiting a determination that Ulrich was competent to proceed. Ulrich’s competency was determined on August 11, 2021, allowing Lutes to convene a grand jury.

According to investigations, media reports and police filings, the February 9, 20221 incident unfolded after 11 a.m. in Buffalo. The Star Tribune immediately reported several injuries on scene, and reported a bomb exploded as responders arrived at the clinic. This turned out to be a small, improvised device.

By 11:30 a.m. a male suspect had been detained, but dispatchers were told a bomb(s) that exploded 30 minutes before the initial attack have wounded more in the event.

Buffalo Police, assisted by multiple other agencies, responded to the situation, including the FBI, Wright County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, the St. Paul headquarters of the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Bureau and multiple fire departments and rescue crews. They are also investigated another, credible bomb threat at the Super 8 motel in Buffalo, which is where Ulrich was living at the time of the attack.

Ulrich was arrested at the scene with firearms, IEDs and ammunition. In the weeks that followed, he gave hours of testimony, revealing a long history of dispute with the clinic and its employees after a medical procedure left him “in pain” and “addicted to opioids.”

In addition to Overbay, two others were critically injured in the attack. Another was admitted in fair condition and released in the days that followed. A fifth victim was treated and released on the day of the shooting.

Suspect Had Made Multiple Threats in the Past

Ulrich is no stranger to anyone at the Buffalo clinic.Employees there supported one family doctor, Dr. Andrew J. Burgdorf, as he filed for a restraining order (shown below this article) against Ulrich in December of 2018. That order was granted.

Ulrich threatened, among other things, “mass violence,” and called three times within one hour. Witnesses to yesterday’s attack said Ulrich was injured, suffered from chronic back pain, and blamed doctors for “screwing him up.” His brother told one news outlet that Ulrich was addicted to painkillers containing opioids.

Other witnesses, including neighbors, said his residence in the Pulaski Trailer Court was a “mess” and that Ulrich would fish the shores, clean his fish and throw remnants back into the water.

Ulrich has had multiple run-ins with Buffalo law enforcement, both Wright County deputies and BPD. He was arrested three times for DWI and was also accused of possessing marijuana. A Wright County judge threw out an additional drug arrest because he found Ulrich not suitable for trial.