Toppled Tater Truck at Albertville Exit Blocks Commute

The “Dad Jokes” practically wrote themselves near Albertville this morning after a semi truck and trailer carrying a load of potatoes overturned, spilling tons of taters onto Interstate 94 near the County Road 19 interchange.

The accident, which happened around 7 a.m., caused morning traffic on eastbound Interstate 94 to divert through Albertville, avoiding a frozen “mashed potato” situation on the freeway.

Twitter was having fun with the toppled tater truck. Tip – read the thread under the original Twitter post. Some people “whipped” up some great spud-related comments this morning.

UPDATE: Eastbound I-94 near CSAH 19 in Albertville should reopen soon. Crews are working to complete clean-up. Use alternate route to avoid delays. Thanks for your patience. ✅https://t.co/51ah27TmH3 for updates. https://t.co/1kLVUlGSlS — MnDOT District 3 (@MnDOTcentral) January 20, 2022

They’re still cleaning up the potatoes frozen to I-94 in Albertville after a crash and a truck lost its load, but MNDOT tells us everything’s gonna be Ore-Ida soon. pic.twitter.com/nOC6NYheo4 — Jason DeRusha (@DeRushaJ) January 20, 2022

Sounds like everything was “all butter” by around 9 a.m. Thursday.

I’ll be here all week. Try the scallops.