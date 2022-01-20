North Wright County Today

Local news for St. Michael, Albertville, Otsego and Hanover

Toppled Tater Truck at Albertville Exit Blocks Commute

To avoid any mashed potatoes, traffic was diverted through Albertville.

By

The “Dad Jokes” practically wrote themselves near Albertville this morning after a semi truck and trailer carrying a load of potatoes overturned, spilling tons of taters onto Interstate 94 near the County Road 19 interchange.

The accident, which happened around 7 a.m., caused morning traffic on eastbound Interstate 94 to divert through Albertville, avoiding a frozen “mashed potato” situation on the freeway.

Twitter was having fun with the toppled tater truck. Tip – read the thread under the original Twitter post. Some people “whipped” up some great spud-related comments this morning.

Sounds like everything was “all butter” by around 9 a.m. Thursday.

I’ll be here all week. Try the scallops.

