St. Michael Catholic School Family Given Grant to Aid with PTSD

Any Veteran, any soldier or service member will tell you the same thing – “No one gets left behind. No one.”

For St. Michael Catholic School parents Jason and Triza Smith and their family – that motto has become a calling, and earned the Smiths a generous grant from the Fox Corporation on the heels of this Holiday season.

Jason, a Veteran, suffered a traumatic brain injury after an improvised explosive device detonated near him while he was on duty. He has since worked through his post-traumatic stress disorder with the help of Triza. Triza has, in turn, taken her experience and paid it forward to other military veterans and their families, guiding many through the hurdles of recovery.

Fox 9, the Twin Cities-based news affiliate for Fox Corp, featured the family recently and their amazing work – which earned them this special grant.