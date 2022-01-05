Snow, Blast of Cold Set for Wright County Wednesday, January 5

Another round of snow and cold are in the forecast for the St. Michael-Albertville, Otsego and Hanover areas with snow starting in the overnight hours on Tuesday/Wednesday and continuing through Wednesday morning, Jan. 5.

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the area, but is cautioning that winds and blowing snow will make things very difficult for drivers in the early hours of Wednesday’s commute.

The heaviest snow will fall around 3 a.m., according to forecasters – with the area only receiving about 2 to 3 inches. But winds sustained at over 25 MPH and gusts of around 40 MPH will create what experts dub “ground blizzard” conditions, where snow is not necessarily falling but being blown around hard enough drivers will have difficulty seeing the roadway.

Heavier snow totals will be seen east of the Twin Cities and into Wisconsin, where more than 4 inches could fall overnight and into Wednesday.

Here’s the rundown from the NWS:

..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM CST WEDNESDAY… WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. WHERE…Portions of central, east central and south central Minnesota. WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Wednesday. IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions with areas of blowing and significantly reduced visibility at times. The hazardous conditions are expected to impact the Wednesday morning commute. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Northwest wind gusts will cause blowing snow. Open areas with a deeper snow pack could see whiteout conditions at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.