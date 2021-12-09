Winter Weather to Hit Twin Cities Friday, Messing up PM Commute

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

After last week’s back-to-back dustings of snow gave the Wright County area a solid 1 to 2 inches of snowpack, a major storm on Friday – the first official system of this winter – is predicted to drop some heavier amounts across the Twin Cities metro.

The forecast has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Winter Weather Advisory for the St. Michael-Albertville-Hanover-Otsego area, with Winter Storm Warnings issued for the Twin Cities proper and the South Metro for Friday night into Saturday morning.

Some areas south and east of St. Paul – from Hastings to Winona and eastward into western Wisconsin – could see a foot of snow as a heavy band is predicted to swing across that area. However, as the storm track shifts north – STMA’s predicted amount of 2 to 3 inches is rising, with a new expected amount of 4 to 6 inches set to hit Friday evening.

Here’s the latest – as of Thursday at noon – from the National Weather Service:

Sherburne-Isanti-Chisago-Wright-Anoka-Polk- Including the cities of Elk River, Cambridge, Center City, Monticello, Blaine, and Osceola 1152 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Wisconsin and central and east central Minnesota. * WHEN...From noon Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.