Winter Weather to Hit Twin Cities Friday, Messing up PM Commute

A Winter Weather Advisory is issued, with Winter Storm Warnings for the South Metro.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

After last week’s back-to-back dustings of snow gave the Wright County area a solid 1 to 2 inches of snowpack, a major storm on Friday – the first official system of this winter – is predicted to drop some heavier amounts across the Twin Cities metro.

The forecast has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Winter Weather Advisory for the St. Michael-Albertville-Hanover-Otsego area, with Winter Storm Warnings issued for the Twin Cities proper and the South Metro for Friday night into Saturday morning.

Some areas south and east of St. Paul – from Hastings to Winona and eastward into western Wisconsin – could see a foot of snow as a heavy band is predicted to swing across that area. However, as the storm track shifts north – STMA’s predicted amount of 2 to 3 inches is rising, with a new expected amount of 4 to 6 inches set to hit Friday evening.

Here’s the latest – as of Thursday at noon – from the National Weather Service:

Sherburne-Isanti-Chisago-Wright-Anoka-Polk-
Including the cities of Elk River, Cambridge, Center City,
Monticello, Blaine, and Osceola
1152 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
  inches.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Wisconsin and central and east
  central Minnesota.

* WHEN...From noon Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
  conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

