Former St. Michael Mayor Harold ‘Harry’ Welter Dies after Freak Accident

Harold “Harry” Welter was one of the most recognizable faces in St. Michael, for so many reasons.

For some, it was his time as a public servant. Harry was part of the St. Michael City Council prior to the city’s boom, from 1977-1987. He served as Mayor of St. Michael from 1987-1991, calling it “good” after two terms at the helm.

For others, it was another act of public service. He cleaned the Great River Regional Library – in its old location – at the Colonial Mall – for many years after his time on the city council. He’d greet folks, take pride in his work, and not charge the library or its foundation a single penny for his time. He also served on the St. Michael Lions Club through five decades, and was president of the club for four terms.

Welter was also the leader of the St. Michael Fire Department, serving as chief for a short time during his 23 years as volunteer firefighter.

For so many others – it was his time in St. Michael walking the paths around his lifelong home. He’d stroll along Frankfort Parkway paths and other side streets near his home on Main Avenue.

Welter, who was 84, died in a tragic accident Thursday, Dec. 23 at that Main Avenue home. As a Wright County Deputy responded to an emergency call coming from the old farmhouse in the 400 block of Main Avenue, he clipped Harry, not seeing him on the long, darkened driveway shortly before 7 p.m.

Harry was transported to Maple Grove Hospital by ambulance, but died from his injuries. A press release said the 37-year-old deputy, who has been with the Wright County Sheriff’s Office since 2020, has been placed on paid leave. An investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol is ongoing.

Service Information Announced

Mass of Christian Burial for Harry Welter will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at his beloved St. Michael Catholic Church. Visitation will take place from 9:30 a.m. until shortly before the start of the Mass. Harry will be buried at St. Michael Cemetery. More details will be coming from the Peterson Chapel in the coming days.

“He was a true public servant and he loved his St. Michael community,” the City of St. Michael staff stated in a press release Monday, Dec. 27.