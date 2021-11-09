Highway 241 in St. Michael Closes Wednesday through Monday for Railroad Work

Crews will close Highway 241 from Oakwood Parkway to O’Day Avenue the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 10. This closure is necessary to repair the railroad track crossing. Highway 241 is expected to reopen Monday, Nov. 15. Motorists should plan ahead and follow the signed detours for this closure.
Eastbound Hwy 241 detour: Northbound Wright Co. Rd. 19 to eastbound I-94 and exit at Hwy 241
Westbound Hwy 241 detour: Westbound I-94 to southbound Co. Rd. 19 to westbound Hwy 241
St. Michael to Albertville
Work continues between St. Michael and Albertville. Motorists should expect nighttime single lane closures on I-94 in both directions through late November. Lane closures on Wright Co. Rd. 19 between Wright Co. Rd. 37 and the I-94 bridge are expected to be done by next week and the ramp from westbound I-94 to Hwy 241 is now open.
Monticello to Clearwater
The season is wrapping up soon between Monticello and Clearwater. Motorists should expect nighttime single lane closures on I-94 in both directions through late November. Then work will suspend for winter and both directions of I-94 between Hwy 25 and Hwy 24 will be open.
More about this project
We are making improvements to a 39-mile stretch of I-94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater that includes more travel lanes, bridge replacements, new bridges, improved drainage and the resurfacing of deteriorating pavement. Additionally, a new interchange is being constructed on I-94 near the city of Dayton. The improvements will reduce congestion, improve safety, improve freight movement, enhance economic vitality and provide a smoother ride for users of I-94. The project began in 2019 and is expected to be complete by 2022.
MnDOT invites and encourages participation by all. If you need an ASL, a foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, or need documents in an alternative format (such as braille or large print), please email your request to Janet Miller at ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us or call 651-366-4720.
