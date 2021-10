Crews will open the new loop ramp and close the existing ramp from westbound I-94 to Hwy 241 late Wednesday evening, Oct. 6. Motorists should take the new loop ramp from westbound I-94 to exit to Hwy 241. The existing ramp is expected to reopen in late-October. The ramp closure was needed so crews could replace pavement and reconfigure lanes. When work is complete, there will be two exit ramps at the interchange from westbound I-94 to Hwy 241. To travel northeast on Highway 241/Wright County Road 36 (toward Otsego/Rogers), motorists will use the existing exit ramp. To travel southwest (into St. Michael) on Highway 241, motorists will use the new loop ramp. Please drive with care in work zones: Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate with care and caution

Stay alert; work zones constantly change

Watch for workers and slow moving equipment

Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.

Minimize distractions behind the wheel

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times More about this project MnDOT is making improvements to a 39-mile stretch of I-94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater that includes more travel lanes, bridge replacements, new bridges, improved drainage and the resurfacing of deteriorating pavement. Additionally, a new interchange is being constructed on I-94 near the city of Dayton. The improvements will reduce congestion, improve safety, improve freight movement, enhance economic vitality and provide a smoother ride for users of I-94. The project began in 2019 and is expected to be complete by 2022. For more information, visit the I-94 Maple Grove to Clearwater project webpage. If you have any questions about the project, please contact the project team at 651-456-8205 or info@i94-mg-clearwater.com.