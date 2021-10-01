State Announces Booster Vaccinations Available at Mall of America

The State of Minnesota announced the state’s COVID-19 community vaccination site at Mall of America is accepting appointments and walk-ins for booster doses, in addition to first and second doses.

As of September 22, the state increased the Bloomington site’s capacity to administer 500 doses per day and expanded its hours to the following: Wednesday-Friday from 1 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The site is located on Level 2, Southeast Court inside Mall of America. Appointments can be made at: Community Vaccination for COVID-19.

“From students and frontline workers to families and folks due for boosters, the Mall of America site serves everyone,” said Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “This vaccine is safe, free and effective. If you are eligible for a booster or have decided it’s time to get your first dose, stop by the mall and get your shot before you visit your favorite shops.”

The site at Mall of America, which originally launched in February 2021, is administering the Pfizer vaccine to eligible individuals age 12 and up. Parent or guardian consent is required for individuals age 12 through 17.

In addition to first and second doses, booster doses will also be administered to eligible Minnesotans. Acceptable forms of physical proof of vaccination status to receive a booster include:

an original CDC COVID-19 vaccination card, or

a paper or electronic copy of a CDC COVID-19 vaccination card, or

if vaccinated in another country, then an original or copy of an alternative official vaccination record, as proof of FDA- or WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccination status.

Minnesotans who got the Pfizer vaccine can receive a booster shot at least six months after their initial series, based on CDC guidance:

people 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster;

people aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster;

people aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster; and

people aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of their occupational or institutional setting (e.g., frontline medical workers, teachers, and first responders) may receive a booster.

The list of medical conditions categorized as high risk by the CDC is available at People with Certain Medical Conditions. Minnesotans with an underlying medical condition are encouraged to speak with their health care provider about whether a booster is right for them.

Vaccination is free across Minnesota, including at all of the state’s community testing sites. Vaccination is open to anyone age 12 and older who is eligible, with or without insurance. Minnesotans are encouraged to find their vaccine at Find Vaccine Locations.

The state’s community sites welcome walk-ins or appointments. Minnesotans can find out more information and make an appointment at COVID-19 Community Vaccination Program.

Accessibility accommodations are also offered at the state’s community sites. To request an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), spoken language, American Sign Language and/or other accommodation, Minnesotans are encouraged to call the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 Public Hotline, 1-833-431-2053, between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday. Accommodations at Mall of America can also be requested through the appointment scheduling process. Translative services are also available on-site. Patients are encouraged to make requests two to three business days before their visit to ensure time to coordinate accommodations.

How Minnesotans can get their free shot:

Walk in or schedule an appointment at Mall of America: Community Vaccination for COVID-19.

Use the state’s Vaccine Locator Map to find a vaccine provider near you: Find Vaccine Locations.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 Public Hotline

1-833-431-2053

Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Contact your primary health care provider or a local pharmacy.

Employers may also reach out with information about vaccination opportunities.

