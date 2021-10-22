LETTER: Educate Yourself, Then Vote on School Levy

Dear fellow St. Michael residents,

As many of you know the STMA School Board has voted and decided to place an operational levy on the ballot this fall, November 2nd. Early voting has already started at the school district office (Middle School West).

This operational levy is a request for funding that will cover a projected gap between increasing expenses and decreasing revenue while trying to maintain the current level of service. If approved, this levy will increase your taxes.

I am requesting that you get out and vote – and that you do your research before doing so. That may be doing your own research and/or asking someone you know and trust.

ISD 885 has placed a great deal of information on their website located here:

https://www.stma.k12.mn.us/

then under District News and Announcements look for Vote Nov. 2 and select “Click Here for More Information.”

Please take some time to review it. It explains why the District is in the current financial situation, what is being asked of the taxpayer and contains a tax calculator to estimate the tax impact. If you have any questions, something doesn’t make sense or if you’d like additional information, I encourage you to contact one or more of your elected School Board members. Their names and telephone numbers can be found on the District website and are also below:

Drew Scherber 320.980.2465

Kari Dwinnell 612.386.5360

Tim Lewis 612.237.9020

Carol Steffens 612.219.1950

Hollee Saville 763.515.6402

Larry Sorensen 612.719.8595

I realize any tax increase will be a burden as there are many residents on fixed incomes or who currently find it difficult to make ends meet.

In an effort to help residents, the City is moving forward with a proposed levy of only 2.91% which means most residents will see a City tax decrease in 2022.

STMA schools have had a long tradition of excellence and partnership which continue to be a strength and asset for the City. I encourage support of the levy, but I understand this would be a significant tax burden for many residents.

Keith Wettschreck

Mayor, City of St. Michael