Serious Crash Closes Westbound Interstate 94 at St. Michael

A serious accident near the Minnesota Highway 241 exit at St. Michael has shut down Interstate 94 for much of the afternoon rush hour, according to multiple reports.

A crash that happened around 2:45 p.m. brought traffic to a halt on the westbound side, which is still hampered by construction. Traffic was backed up to Maple Grove exits by 3 p.m.

Minnesota State Patrol officers and local workers, along with local deputies and police, were working to clear the crash and move traffic off the interstate at Minnesota Highway 101 at Rogers.

The freeway will be closed at least a “couple of hours.” according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Those headed westbound this evening should find alternate routes.

More information will be released when a report on the accident becomes available.