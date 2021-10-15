Recent Crash, Accident Take Young Lives of Wright County Residents

Two young lives of Wright County residents were ended over the past week in separate vehicle-related accidents.

The first occurred in Buffalo Township Saturday, Oct. 9, when a 4-year-old girl was run over by a trailer after she was riding on the tongue of the trailer and her father, according to a report, drove away not knowing she was playing behind his vehicle.

According to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, Cody Ruby, 27, Buffalo, was driving his 2018 Dodge Ram pickup and was towing an enclosed utility trailer when he pulled out of his driveway onto 50th Street in Buffalo Township.

Ruby’s 4-year old daughter appears to have been on the tongue of the trailer as he drove away from the home eastbound on the roadway. Ruby drove the truck and trailer more than a quarter of a mile eastbound on 50th when investigators believe that the girl fell off the tongue of the trailer and was run over by the trailer.

The victim, who will not be named, was transported to Buffalo Hospital by Allina Ambulance where she was pronounced deceased.

Deputies were assisted on scene by Buffalo Police Officers and the Minnesota State Patrol.

STMA Graduate Dies in Iowa Crash

A second young life was taken Monday, Oct. 11, when a young driver left his lane of traffic on Interstate 35 in Iowa and hit a semi truck and trailer parked along the side of the highway.

According to media reports and the Iowa State Patrol,