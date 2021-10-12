I-94 Lanes between Monticello and Hasty Returning to Winter Configuration this Week

Road construction crews are wrapping up 2021 concrete work on westbound I-94 between Monticello and Hasty. Motorists should prepare for lanes to return to their normal configuration by Fri, Oct. 15—two lanes eastbound, two lanes westbound.

First, the westbound I-94 lanes between Minnesota Highway 25 in Monticello and Wright Co. Rd. 8 in Hasty will return to the newly paved westbound side of the freeway by Tue, Oct. 12. Next, the eastbound lanes between Hasty and Monticello will return to their normal configuration by Fri, Oct. 15.

This lane configuration will be in place through the 2021-2022 winter season.

Exit lane on westbound I-94 to Hwy 241 loop ramp closes in St. Michael on Oct. 12

Crews will close the exit lane on westbound I-94 to the Minnesota Highway 241 loop ramp on Tue, Oct. 12. This lane closure is necessary so crews can work on the connection at the Highway 241 exit ramp that is currently closed. The exit lane and the HIghway 241 exit ramp are expected to reopen in late October.

Once work is complete, there will be two exit ramps from westbound I-94 to Minnesota Highway 241. To travel northbound on 241/Wright County Road 36, motorists will use the regular exit ramp. To travel southbound on Highway 241 (into St. Michael), motorists will use the new loop ramp.

Please drive with care in work zones:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate with care and caution

Stay alert; work zones constantly change

Watch for workers and slow moving equipment

Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.

Minimize distractions behind the wheel

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times

More about this project

We are making improvements to a 39-mile stretch of I-94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater that includes more travel lanes, bridge replacements, new bridges, improved drainage and the resurfacing of deteriorating pavement. Additionally, a new interchange is being constructed on I-94 near the city of Dayton. The improvements will reduce congestion, improve safety, improve freight movement, enhance economic vitality and provide a smoother ride for users of I-94. The project began in 2019 and is expected to be complete by 2022.

For more information, visit the I-94 Maple Grove to Clearwater project webpage. If you have any questions about the project, please contact the project team at 651-456-8205 or info@i94-mg-clearwater.com.