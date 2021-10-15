Former STMA High School Football Coach Dies at Age 28

His red hair and big voice were a presence on the St. Michael-Albertville football sidelines.

Jason Volby was a favorite with kids and fellow coaches. In his young career, he worked along with coaches who will be known for brining titles to STMA, including Jared Essler, current activities director Keith Cornell and former coach and legend Earl Buaman.

Volby died Tuesday at the young age of 28. A celebration of life is set for, fittingly, the Medina Ballroom tomorrow, Oct. 16, 2021.

Here’s a notice from Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home in Cambridge:

Jason Michael Volby, 28, of Cambridge formerly of St. Michael died unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at his home.

He was born November 14, 1992 in St. Louis Park, Minnesota to Michael and Amy (Hondl) Volby. He grew up in Brooklyn Park and St. Michael. Jason graduated from St. Michael High School. In December 2020 he was united in marriage to Amanda Cooler in Princeton.

He is survived by wife Amanda, parents Michael and Amy Volby of Little Canada, brother Matt Volby of Little Canada, grandmother Ella (Dale) Christophersen of Golden, WI, parent-in-law Harold & Donna Cooler of Princeton, aunt and uncle (godparents) JoAnn (Tim) Zinken of Oak Grove and Tim (Sue) Hondl of East Bethel, other aunts and uncles Susan (Brent) Tommerdahl of Lexington, Barb Lewis of Wickenburg, AZ, Scott (Sue) Pearson of Hammond, WI, John (Martha) Christophersen of Zimmerman, and many cousins, other relatives and friends.

Full obituary to follow.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021. Gathering will begin at 10 AM with a service at noon at the Medina Entertainment Center, 500 Hwy 55, Medina, MN 55340.