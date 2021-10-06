Allina Health Hosts Annual Community Bike Collection

As a healthcare organization, Allina recognize good health habits start early, which is why each year the provider partners with Free Bikes 4 Kidz MN, a non-profit organization geared toward helping all kids ride into a healthier, happier childhood by providing bikes to those in need.

For more than a decade Allina Health and Free Bikes 4 Kidz MN have partnered to help kids live a healthy, active life by collecting, refurbishing and giving bikes to kids in our communities. Visit FB4KMN.org to volunteer and get involved with helping kids get active.

Save the bike

Allina Health is proud to partner with Free Bikes 4 Kidz MN to host a community bike collection event on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at participating Allina Health locations, including the St. Michael location in Town Center.

Consider donating a gently used or new bike and ask family and friends if they have one they’d like to donate.

2021 bike collection sites

