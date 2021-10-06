Allina Health Hosts Annual Community Bike Collection

As a healthcare organization, Allina recognize good health habits start early, which is why each year the provider partners with Free Bikes 4 Kidz MN, a non-profit organization geared toward helping all kids ride into a healthier, happier childhood by providing bikes to those in need.
For more than a decade Allina Health and Free Bikes 4 Kidz MN have partnered to help kids live a healthy, active life by collecting, refurbishing and giving bikes to kids in our communities. Visit FB4KMN.org to volunteer and get involved with helping kids get active.
Allina Health is proud to partner with Free Bikes 4 Kidz MN to host a community bike collection event on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at participating Allina Health locations, including the St. Michael location in Town Center.
Consider donating a gently used or new bike and ask family and friends if they have one they’d like to donate.
2021 bike collection sites
Hospitals
- Abbott Northwestern – WestHealth, Plymouth
- Buffalo Hospital
- Cambridge Medical Center
- District One Hospital/Allina Health Faribault Clinic
- Mercy Hospital – Mercy Campus, Coon Rapids
- New Ulm Medical Center
- Owatonna Hospital
- Regina Hospital/Allina Health Hastings Nininger Road Specialty Clinic
- River Falls Area Hospital/ Allina Health River Fall Clinic, Wisconsin
- St. Francis Regional Medical Center, Shakopee
Clinics
- Allina Health Bandana Square Clinic (St. Paul)
- Allina Health Blaine Clinic
- Allina Health Bloomington Clinic
- Allina Health Brooklyn Park Clinic
- Allina Health Centennial Lakes Clinic (Edina)
- Allina Health Champlin Clinic
- Allina Health Cokato Clinic
- Allina Health Coon Rapids Clinic
- Allina Health Eagan Clinic
- Allina Health East Lake Street Clinic
- Allina Health Elk River Clinic
- Allina Health Farmington Clinic
- Allina Health Highland Park Clinic
- Allina Health Isles Clinic
- Allina Health Lakeville Clinic
- Allina Health Maple Grove Clinic
- Allina Health Northfield Clinic
- Allina Health Richfield Clinic
- Allina Health Savage Clinic
- Allina Health Shoreview Clinic
- Allina Health St. Michael Clinic
- Allina Health Vadnais Heights Clinic
- Allina Health Woodbury Clinic
Other
- Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute, Golden Valley
- Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute, Stillwater/St. Croix
- St. Francis Capable Kids Pediatric Therapy – Chaska
