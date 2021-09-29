Wright County Alerts Monticello Area to Sex Offender, Public Meeting Set

According to Minnesota Statute 244.052, the Wright County Sheriff’s Office is releasing information regarding David John Kangas Jr., a Level 3 registrant subject to public notification.

Kangas will be moving to rural Silver Creek Township on or after September 28, 2021. This individual has served the sentence imposed on him by the court and is transitioning into the community.

This notification is not intended to increase fear, but rather raise awareness. Law enforcement believes that an informed public is a safer public.

There will be a public notification meeting hosted by the Wright County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Minnesota Department of Corrections at the Silver Creek Township Hall (3827 134th St NW at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6.

Be aware that this notification is meant to provide information and alleviate fear, not create it. The most important factor to consider is that people who commit sex crimes have always lived in our communities. The difference is that since the 1990s, Minnesota statutes allow local law enforcement to inform citizens of certain offender’s general whereabouts. With the passage of the Community Notification Act, law enforcement may now share information about many of these individuals with the public.

Abuse of this information to threaten, harass or intimidate a registered person could be charged as a crime. Such abuses could potentially end the ability of law enforcement to provide these notifications.

Kangas, who has a lengthy criminal record, was convicted of felony, 4th degree sexual assault of a teen in 2012, according to court records. The now 34-year-old Kangas pleaded guilty to charges, but appealed his sentence. The Minnesota Court of Appeals upheld his sentence of 90 months in prison due to his status, and Kangas served his sentence in St. Cloud, recrods show.

Should you have any questions about this information please contact Sergeant Eric Leander at the Wright County Sheriff’s Office (763) 682-7645.