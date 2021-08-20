Wright County COVID-19 Update: Positive Cases Matching Late Spring Spike

As the beginning of the school year nears, the Delta variant of the coronavirus, the cause of the COVID-19 pandemic, is making an impact around Wright County.

According to the Wright County Department of Public Health, last week was one of the busiest in 2021 in terms of illness and positive cases, with two dates in particular seeing the most positive cases since the last surge in the area – caused by a variant that made its way through Minnesota last spring.

Wright County Public Health released its weekly COVID-19 dashboard Thursday, Aug. 19. The county said the total number of Wright County cases has now topped 17,000.

There were 204 new reported cases (the most in one seven-day period since June 10) with nine cases that required hospitalization, two that required Intensive Care Unit treatment and one death.

The two highest single-day reported cases were Aug. 17 and Aug. 19 – the two highest single-day totals since May.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, Wright County has recorded 17,028 confirmed cases, 724 cases that required hospitalization, 142 that required ICU treatment and 156 deaths attributed to COVID. To see the full dashboard, which includes the age range of cases, zip code maps of cases and case rates, click here: https://experience.arcgis.com/…/026d05fb250c47e08ceb070…