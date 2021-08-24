Interstate 94 Project Nears Home Stretch with Work Near Monticello, Albertville

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is preparing for the home stretch of the I-94 project between Maple Grove and Clearwater – scheduled to be completed later this year.

Crews are currently working quickly on installation of concrete lanes and double boxes in the westbound lanes at Silver Creek, and concrete work can be seen on much of the construction route from Silver Creek down to St. Michael.

Under the current schedule, several key dates coming up over the next two weeks.

The ramp from Maple Grove Parkway to westbound I-94 is slated to reopen Monday, Aug. 30. The closure of westbound Territorial Road from Holly Lane in Dayton is scheduled to end Tuesday, Aug. 31. Finally, the ramp from westbound I-94 to Weaver Lake Road is scheduled to reopen Monday Sept. 6.

All traffic impacts are tentative and weather dependent. For real-time travel information in this project area or anywhere in Minnesota visit 511mn.org or dial 5-1-1.

Current

Motorists are advised to follow posted speed limits; fines are up to $300 in work zones. Reduced speed limits are in effect through November.

Road closures

Maple Grove to Rogers

Mon, June 28 through Tue, Aug. 31

Through November

The four-way intersection at Territorial Rd. and Fletcher Ln. is reduced to a three-way intersection with a temporary signal. Access to NB Fletcher Ln. from the intersection is closed.

Lane closures

Maple Grove to Rogers

Through September

Intermittent lane closures on I-94 in both directions between I-94/I-I694/I-494 and Hwy 101 during non-rush hour times

St. Michael to Albertville

Through Mon, Nov. 1

The left lane on the WB I-94 local access road is closed between the Wright Co. Rd. 37 entrance ramp and the Wright Co. Rd. 19 exit ramp

Mon, April 12 through November

Wright Co. Rd. 19 is reduced to a single lane in both directions between Wright Co. Rd. 37 and the I-94 bridge

Mon, March 29 through September

Hwy 241 is reduced to a single lane in both directions between I-94 and Oakwood Pkwy.

Monticello to Clearwater

Through Mon, Nov. 1

I-94 is reduced to a single lane in both directions between Wright Co. Rd. 8 and Hwy 24 Monday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 12 p.m. nightly Sunday from 6 p.m. to 12 p.m. nightly



Ramp closures

Maple Grove to Rogers

Mon, Aug. 9 through Mon, Aug. 30

The ramp from Maple Grove Pkwy. to WB I-94 is closed Detour: NB Maple Grove Pkwy to WB Hwy 610 to WB I-94 (PNG)



Mon, Aug. 16 through Mon, Sept. 6

The ramp from WB I-94 to Weaver Lake Rd. is closed Detour: WB I-94 to Maple Grove Pkwy. to EB I-94 to Weaver Lake Rd. (PNG)



Lane alterations

Maple Grove to Rogers

Mon, May 3 through September

WB I-94 lanes are separated between the I-94/494/694 interchange and Hwy 241 Note: Motorists will need to decide which lane to take before the I-94/494/694 interchange. The left lane will be a through lane with no on/off access to local roads until Hwy 241. The two right lanes will provide local access to exits at Weaver Lake Rd., Maple Grove Pkwy., Hwy 101 and Hwy 241. Check out our dashcam video on how to navigate this lane configuration



St. Michael to Albertville

Thu, June 17 through October

EB I-94 lanes separated between Wright Co. Rd. 19 and Hwy 241 Note: Both the left and right lanes continue on eastbound I-94 past St. Michael. Only the right lane gives access to exits at Co. Rd. 19 and Co. Rd. 37 in Albertville.



Upcoming

Information about upcoming traffic impacts will be posted as details become available.

About this project

I-94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater is undergoing three years of improvements and upgrades along a 39-mile stretch of road. We are adding travel lanes, rebuilding bridges, constructing access lanes, improving drainage, adding an interchange, and resurfacing deteriorating pavement. When complete, motorists will experience improved safety, a smoother road surface, better commercial access for freight and business, and less vehicle congestion.

Summary of work

Reconstruct roads

9 miles between Maple Grove and Rogers (2020-2021)

6 miles between St. Michael and Albertville (2019-2021)

15 miles between Monticello and Clearwater (2019-2021)

Add lanes

Add a lane on I-94 in both directions between Hwy 610 in Maple Grove and Hwy 101 in Rogers (total of four each way)

Add a lane on WB I-94 between Hwy 241 in St. Michael and Wright Co. Rd. 37 in Albertville and add a lane on EB I-94 between Hwy 241 in St. Michael and Wright Co. Rd. 19 in Albertville (total of three each way)

Add a lane on I-94 in both directions between Hwy 25 in Monticello and Hwy 24 in Clearwater (total of three each way)

Build interchanges and construct bridges

Build a diverging diamond interchange, trails and sidewalks southeast of Brockton Ln. in Dayton

Replace Hwy 241 bridge over I-94 in St. Michael and improve access Construct roundabout at Hwy 241 and O’Day Ave. in St. Michael

Replace I-94 bridges over Co. Rd. 19 in Albertville and improve access

Add freight improvements

Add 10 parking spaces in Elm Creek Rest Area

Install digital signage system with real-time availability of Elm Creek Rest Area spaces

Improve the parking lot and sidewalks at the Enfield Rest Area

Improve and increase lanes for smoother merging and exiting

Additional local improvements