Huge Changes for Albertville as Interstate 94 Ramp Opens to Drivers

Starting tonight, crews will open the new ramp from Wright County Highway 19 to eastbound Interstate 94.

It ends the almost daily parade – at peak traffic times and weekends – of vehicles coming to and from the Albertville Premium Outlets via 70th Street, or County Road 37, which has been a “tradition” of sorts since the mall opened nearly two decades ago.

Folks leaving the mall will be able to head eastbound on the interstate via the new exit. Light and signal indicators will show how to proceed in eastbound lanes and join traffic on the freeway.

Meanwhile, the ramp to eastbound Interstate 94 at County 37 – the “old” way to head east, will close through November 1, 2021 thanks to reconstruction. ville

Starting the morning of Mon, Aug. 30, crews will close the ramp from Wright Co. Rd. 37 to eastbound I-94 through Mon, Nov. 1. Motorists should follow the signed detour from westbound Wright Co. Rd. 37 to northbound Wright Co. Rd. 19 to eastbound I-94.

Overnight closures on I-94 under the Hwy 241 bridge Aug. 30-Sept. 1 in St. Michael

Crews will deliver and set bridge beams at the Hwy 241 bridge over I-94 Mon, Aug. 30 through Wed, Sep. 1. This work will require lane closures and short overnight traffic stops. Here’s what to expect:

Mon, Aug. 30 through Tue, Aug. 31

From 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., both directions of I-94 will be reduced to a single lane leading up to the Hwy 241 exit ramps. From 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., traffic from both directions will be routed off I-94 at the Hwy 241 exit ramp and continue onto the Hwy 241 entrance ramp back onto I-94. State Patrol will be present and periodically stop traffic at the Hwy 241 ramp intersections.

Tue, Aug. 31 through Wed, Sep. 1

From 8 p.m. to 7 a.m., westbound I-94 will be reduced to a single lane leading up to the Hwy 241 exit ramp. State Patrol will be present and periodically stop traffic at the Hwy 241 ramp intersection from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Please plan ahead and give yourself additional time or seek an alternate route.

Access to Holly Lane between Territorial Rd. and Hennepin Co. Rd. 81 in Dayton is closed through mid-October

MnDOT also wanted to let drivers know about upcoming changes to access on Holly Ln. in Dayton. Starting Tue, Aug. 31, access to westbound Territorial Rd. from Holly Ln. will reopen and access to Holly Ln. between Territorial Rd. and Hennepin Co. Rd. 81 will close. This closure is needed so crews can construct a portion of the future intersection of Holly Ln. and Dayton Pkwy. as part of the Dayton Pkwy. interchange project. Drivers should follow the posted detours or consider using alternative routes.

Northbound Holly Ln. detour : Northbound Holly Ln. to Territorial Rd. to Brockton Ln. to Hennepin Co. Rd. 81 to 113th Ave.

: Northbound Holly Ln. to Territorial Rd. to Brockton Ln. to Hennepin Co. Rd. 81 to 113th Ave. Southbound 113th Ave. detour: Southbound 113th Ave. to Hennepin Co. Rd. 81 to Brockton Ln. to Territorial Rd. to Holly Ln.

The intersection is expected to re-open mid-October.

At the same time as the Holly Ln. work, crews will also be constructing a right turn lane on eastbound Hennepin Co. Rd. 81 to Holly Ln. Lanes on eastbound Hennepin Co. Rd. 81 will be narrowed through the work zone.

Please drive with care in work zones: