After a Year Off, St. Michael Daze and Knights Returns

St. Michael Daze and Knights, the community’s annual festival to celebrate the waning days of summer, is ready to roll Friday with food, inflatables and plenty of music. All events are located in Town Center, near St. Michael City Hall. And remember – the splash pad is OPEN, so you may want to pack a swimsuit for the kiddos if it’s warm out Saturday.

The weekend starts Friday night as the beer garden opens at 5 p.m. and will run until midnight. The St. Michael Royal Court will also host a “Fair Hair Booth” that will be fun for all ages! Family BINGO will also be held, kicking off at 6:30 p.m.

In the beer tent, Eric Carlson opens the entertainment with a set from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Saturday events will begin bright and early, starting with the annual Color Daze 5K Run, which has same-day registration starting at 7:30 a.m. and the race beginning at 8:30 a.m. You can also preregister through today on the event’s website. And new this year is a KIDZ COLOR RUN – a 1/2 mile dash destined for a colorful ending. That takes off at 9:30 a.m.

The Classic Car Show will not be held this year. They hope to be back at it in 2022.

Let your artistic side show in the annual Chalk Walk, sponsored by shop St. Michael and others. Grab a square on the south side of St. Michael City Hall around 9:30 a.m. and the contest will run until 10:30 a.m. Several prizes will be awarded, with grab bags for almost everyone who participates.

The annual Business Expo, featuring local vendors and your favorite businesses from STMA, will open at 10 a.m. As will the Craft Show and Market, both located on the grounds.

The annual Parade, which runs from Town Center Drive onto Edgewood and, finally, Frankfort Parkway, starts promptly at noon. Dozens of entrants are registered representing local businesses, politicians and youth sports groups. It’s a great way to support the community.

Other Saturday events include more BINGO, the saw dust pile hunt (promptly at 10:45 a.m.), the Pedal Pull, a Bean Bag Tournament (at 11 a.m. at the beer tent), and much more mingling and fun/food in the sun.

The headliner for Saturday evening is provided by the band Flash Mob, which bills itself as a pop+dance+rock cover band from Minneapolis. Their playlist includes hits from bands like Ke$ha, Pink, Billy Ray Cyrus with Li’l Nas and more. The show takes place from 8 p.m.-midnight and is for ages 21 and up only. There is a $5 cover charge.

The weekend closes with fireworks at dusk on Saturday.

Here’s the food lineup for this year:

SUGAR SWEET MINI DONUTS-Gourmet mini donuts

NATURALLY DELICIOUS-Premium homemade ice cream

KALCESSION-Fresh cut fries, spring rolls, fry bread, chx curry, wings, samosa, agg rolls, noodle salad, tornado dog. potato blossom and more!

SHAVED ICE SHACK

O’NEILS HAND DIPPED CORN DOGS

CHICKEN TRUCK-Chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, chicken tacos

CARNIVAL CLASSICS CONCESSIONS-Cheese curds,gyros, popcorn chicken, fries, Italian sausage, brats, polish sausage, meatball sandwich, fresh squeezed lemonade, giant pretzels

THE WEENIE WAGON-1/4# Sirloin burgers, gourmet burgers, gourmet and specialty hot dogs, frozen lemonade, cotton candy

For more information and locations on all of these events, check out the St. Michael Daze and Knights Website. The event is also on Facebook, where you can post pictures and leave messages for this year’s organizers.