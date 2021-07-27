Excessive Heat Warning Issued for Wright County, Minnesota

Drink up. It’s going to be oppressively hot.

The National Weather Service in Chanhassen has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for much of Minnesota on Wednesday, July 28, as the hottest summer in about a decade continues to roll onward.

Thus far, Minnesota has seen more days over 90 degrees than any summer since 2012. And, with the dearth of rainfall, a drought conditions have been declared statewide, with some counties even teetering on “exceptional” and “extreme drought,” marking it the driest year since 1988.

Wednesday will be hot, humid and downright nasty for those who cannot escape the elements. The forecast calls for a high of 98 degrees in the late afternoon, with the heat index in St. Michael expected to be about 109 degrees, according to AccuWeather predictions. The dew point will be around 75 degrees by 4:30 p.m., which would be “tropical” by any standard.

Here’s the warning issued by the NWS:

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY… *

WHAT…For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 106 expected. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 103.

* WHERE…Wright, McLeod, Sibley, Nicollet, Le Sueur and Blue Earth Counties.

* WHEN…For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM to 9 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Heat Advisory, until 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911. && $$

Heat Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN 336 PM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021 MNZ059-066-067-075-076-083-280445- /O.UPG.KMPX.EH.A.0001.210728T0200Z-210729T0200Z/ /O.NEW.KMPX.EH.W.0002.210728T1500Z-210729T0200Z/ /O.CON.KMPX.HT.Y.0003.000000T0000Z-210728T0200Z/ Wright-McLeod-Sibley-Nicollet-Le Sueur-Blue Earth- Including the cities of Monticello, Hutchinson, Gaylord, St Peter, Le Sueur, and Mankato 336 PM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 106 expected. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 103. * WHERE...Wright, McLeod, Sibley, Nicollet, Le Sueur and Blue Earth Counties. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM to 9 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Heat Advisory, until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.