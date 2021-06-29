Vacation Travelers: Interstate 94 Has a Few Twists, Turns in Store through STMA

If you are planning to travel this holiday weekend on I-94 between Maple Grove and St. Michael, check MnDOT’s dashcam video for a first-hand look of what to expect while driving through the westbound I-94 lane configuration.

As a reminder, the westbound lanes between the I-94/494/694 interchange in Maple Grove and Hwy 241 in St. Michael are separated. Motorists need to decide which lane to take before the I-94/494/694 interchange. The left lane is a through lane with no on/off access to local roads until Hwy 241. The two right lanes provide local access to exits at Weaver Lake Rd., Maple Grove Pkwy., Hwy 101 and Hwy 241.

The lane shifts will be in place through September.

Lane configuration on eastbound I-94 in Albertville

As a reminder, lanes on eastbound I-94 are separated between Wright Co. Rd. 19 and Hwy 241 through October. Motorists can use both lanes to continue on eastbound I-94. The right lane provides access to Co. Rd. 19 and Co. Rd. 37.

Access to westbound Territorial Rd. from Holly Ln. in Dayton is closed through August

We also wanted to let you know about a recent local road closure at the access to westbound Territorial Rd. from Holly Ln. in Dayton. This closure is needed so crews can construct a portion of the future intersection of Holly Ln. and Dayton Pkwy. as part of the Dayton Pkwy interchange project. Access to Hennepin Co. Rd. 81 from Holly Ln. and access to eastbound Territorial Rd. from Holly Ln. will remain open. Drivers should follow the posted detours or consider using alternative routes.

Westbound Territorial Rd. detour: northbound Holly Ln. to Hennepin Co. Rd. 81 to Brockton Ln. to Territorial Rd.

Eastbound Territorial Rd. detour: westbound Territorial Rd. to Brockton Ln. to Hennepin Co. Rd. 81 to Holly Ln.

The intersection is expected to re-open at the end of August.

For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota visit 511mn.org or dial 5-1-1.

Please drive with care in work zones:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate with care and caution

Stay alert; work zones constantly change

Watch for workers and slow moving equipment

Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.

Minimize distractions behind the wheel

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

More about this project

We are making improvements to a 39-mile stretch of I-94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater that includes more travel lanes, bridge replacements, new bridges, improved drainage and the resurfacing of deteriorating pavement. Additionally, a new interchange is being constructed on I-94 near the city of Dayton. The improvements will reduce congestion, improve safety, improve freight movement, enhance economic vitality and provide a smoother ride for users of I-94. The project began in 2019 and is expected to be complete by 2021.

For more information, visit the I-94 Maple Grove to Clearwater project webpage. If you have any questions about the project, please contact the project team at 651-456-8205 or info@i94-mg-clearwater.com.

MnDOT invites and encourages participation by all. If you need an ASL, a foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, or need documents in an alternative format (such as braille or large print), please email your request to Janet Miller at ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us or call 651-366-4720.