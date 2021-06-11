Roundabout at O’Day Avenue Set to Open, Major Lange Changes on I-94 Set

Two pivotal dates are approaching on the massive Interstate 94 project, as June 14 brings major changes for commuters in St. Michael near the Highway 241 overpass, and Tuesday, June 15 sees a big switch for those traveling through the St. Michael-Albertville area.

Starting the night of Tuesday, June 15, motorists traveling on eastbound I-94 will need to choose a lane before the Wright Co. Rd. 19 exit in Albertville. The lanes will be separated with concrete barriers.

The left lane will be a through lane with no on/off access to local roads for approximately one mile, until Hwy 241 in St. Michael.

The right lane will provide local access to Albertville, Otsego, and St. Michael via exits at Co. Rd. 19 and Co. Rd. 37.

I-94 will maintain two lanes of traffic in both directions during the daytime and intermittent lane closures overnight. The lane shifts will be in place through October.

Highway 241/O’Day Avenue becomes official roundabout June 14

On June 14, 2021, the intersection of O’Day Avenue and Minnesota Highway 241 in St. Michael will become an official roundabout. Construction of the roundabout is still ongoing and will be complete later this fall, but starting Monday the intersection will be signed, striped and navigated as a roundabout.

Navigating the roundabout:

When approaching, slow down and get into the appropriate lane.

Be sure to yield to pedestrians in the crosswalk. They have the right of way.

When entering, yield to vehicles already in the circle. Merge into the traffic flow when it is safe.

Continue through until you reach your exit.

Please drive with care in work zones:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate with care and caution

Stay alert; work zones constantly change

Watch for workers and slow moving equipment

Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.

Minimize distractions behind the wheel

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

More about this project

We are making improvements to a 39-mile stretch of I-94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater that includes more travel lanes, bridge replacements, new bridges, improved drainage and the resurfacing of deteriorating pavement. Additionally, a new interchange is being constructed on I-94 near the city of Dayton. The improvements will reduce congestion, improve safety, improve freight movement, enhance economic vitality and provide a smoother ride for users of I-94. The project began in 2019 and is expected to be complete by 2021.

For more information, visit the I-94 Maple Grove to Clearwater project webpage. If you have any questions about the project, please contact the project team at 651-456-8205 or info@i94-mg-clearwater.com.