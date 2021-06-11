Monticello Township Boy Dies in Thursday ATV Accident

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office reports Thursday that a 12-year-old boy was killed in an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) accident Thursday, June 10 in Monticello Township.

His name has not been released.

According to the sheriff’s office: Shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021 Wright County deputies were dispatched to 1383 120th Street NE in Monticello Township for a report of an ATV crash involving a juvenile male. Upon arrival deputies assisted emergency medical personnel with life-saving efforts on a juvenile male who had been reportedly driving the ATV when it crashed.

The juvenile male was brought to Centra Care Emergency in Monticello and was pronounced deceased by medical personnel. The preliminary investigation into the incident shows that the 12-year-old male was operating the ATV on private property and was the only occupant of the machine at the time of the crash.

The incident is under further investigation by the Wright County Sheriff’s Office