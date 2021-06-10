Heat Wave: Excessive Heat Warning Issued, Wright-Hennepin Issues Plea to Conserve

Wright-Hennepin Electric has issued a plea to customers to roll back utility usage until 10 p.m. tonight, June 10, as commercial usage and air conditioners on blast due 100-degree heat indices are stressing the electrical grid.

The area remained under an excessive heat warning until 4 p.m. issued by the National Weather Service. A heat advisory is in place until Friday, when rain and thunderstorms may break the heat wave that has punished the Wright County area for most of this month:

HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…Heat index values up to 102.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and

central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and

west central Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat

illnesses to occur.

Instructions: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Target Area:

Benton

Brown

Chippewa

Chisago

Douglas

Goodhue

Isanti

Kanabec

Kandiyohi

Lac Qui Parle

Le Sueur

McLeod

Meeker

Mille Lacs

Morrison

Nicollet

Pope

Redwood

Renville

Rice

Sherburne

Sibley

Stearns

Stevens

Swift

Todd

Wright

Yellow Medicine