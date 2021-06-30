Elk RiverFest, Delano Celebrations Mark Busy Fourth of July Weekend

Wondering where to catch a good Fourth of July celebration around the metro?

Elk River has brought back its celebration with Elk RiverFest, which will include a full Saturday, July 3 celebration downtown, capped with fireworks in the evening. The City of Elk River has teamed with several sponsors and the CAER food shelf to make this even accessible to all, despite the major construction going on around US Highway 10 and other areas in the city, including the ERHS Stadium.

For complete information, check out the City of Elk River website dedicated to the Elk RiverFest event.

Want other options? Look no further than Delano, which is set to have an old-fashioned Independence Day that includes one of the oldest parades in the Twin Cities area, as well as the fireworks show families love.

Festivities run throughout the weekend, including fireworks on Sunday night and headliner (with STMA ties) Kat Perkins. There is music on Saturday as well, and a 5K, along with the region’s oldest Fourth of July parade on Sunday morning at 10:30.

Information can be found via the Delano Fourth of July website.

Coon Rapids

The annual Coon Rapids Fireworks Show will take place at 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 4 at near the Coon Rapids Ice Arena. The week also features a carnival, craft show, live music and a parade. Check out the City of Coon Rapids’ website for more.

LAKE MINNETONKA

Excelsior

Fireworks will be shot off from the lake, but are best seen from Excelsior’s Commons Park, capping an entire day of fun activities near Lake Minnetonka, including a couple of Firecracker Runs. A concert will also begin at dusk. More from the Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce here.

UP NORTH

Brainerd

Heading up north? Brainerd has a full day of Fourth of July activities starting, July 1 (of course?) with a handful of fireworks displays starting Thursday night and running through Sunday evening along Garrison Bay, Ruttgers Bay, Crosslake, Brainerd International Speedway and Nisswa.

For all of the events up “north,” check out the Brainerd Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce site.

TWIN CITIES

St. Paul Fireworks

TONIGHT there will be fireworks at CHS Field at dusk on Saturday, July 3 and again on Sunday, July 4, following the St. Paul Saints game. Food trucks will also take the field for a new summer lineup. Can’t make it this Friday? The Saints have fireworks every Friday home game all through summer.

Sites around the Metro

Other areas around the metro with displays (check local websites for more): Valley Fair, Mystic Lake Casino, Chanhassen, Edina, Eden Prairie, Richfield, Mendota Heights, Woodbury, Anoka, St. Louis Park, Hudson (over the St. Croix) and Lakeville (as part of Pan-O-Prog).