STMA Video Tribute for Class of 2021

After a junior year that came to an abrupt halt in 2020, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Michael-Albertville High School seniors have endured what was truly a school year like no other.

From learning model changes to staff changes, and even alterations to the daily schedule, STMA graduates still racked up more than $130,000 in scholarship money, meaning many students are well on their way to a new future. And several students have committed to service in the U.S. Armed Forces. Another handful have committed to vocational life in the Catholic Church.

Together, they have persevered in the classroom and on the playing surface. STMA Knights teams made history, returning after months away from sports and activities to courts, fields, stages and risers. And they earned hundreds of accolades along the way, including state championships (the first ever in diving), conference crowns and all-state and all-conference honors.

The school’s One Act team earned its first Star Award for topics that hit very close to home, as well.

Congratulations to all of the students in this year’s graduating class. The journey had its moments – for all of us – and now it moves on to a new chapter. We wish you the best.

Once a Knight. Always a Knight.