St. Michael’s New Town Center Park Hosts Grand Opening June 5

If you head to the St. Michael City Center city center building on any nice day, you’ll see that community members have already discovered the new Town Center Park playground. The city invested about $2.5 million into the new community park, which boasts a playground with some unique play features, a splash pad, concessions and bathroom building, walking trails, a large pavilion, two covered picnic areas, and six pickleball courts. Next weekend, the city will officially commemorate the new park with a grand opening celebration starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 5.





The park’s splash pad will be turned on that morning, with the first bucket dump of water raining down on local kids shortly after the 10 a.m. ribbon cutting. Mayor Keith Wettschreck will speak, and freshly grilled hot dogs, chips and water will be free for attendees while supplies last. The concession building will be open for additional food and drink purchases.



Work in Progress



Despite the grand opening plans, not all work is quite complete on the new signature park. St. Michael’s deputy clerk, Amy Woitalla, said the pickleball nets arrived with some parts missing, which are now on order. Once the nets are up, the St. Michael Library will have pickleball paddles available for rent during library hours.



The city plans to plant grass at the park later in June, and some areas will be roped off while staff works to establish the turf this summer. Woitalla said they will not have live music at the pavilion until turf is established, but they are planning for future live music events.



If you’re interested in renting a picnic shelter at Town Center Park, rentals can be made on the city’s web site under the Resident Info tab, then on Facility Rentals.