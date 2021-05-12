Ramp Closure in St. Michael, Lane Closures in Rogers as I-94 Work Rolls Along

The best and the worst of it is all yet to come for St. Michael, Albertville, Otsego and Monticello commuters, as major lane closures, ramp closures and overnight stoppages are on tap for those who use Interstate 94.

The work to expand the interstate from Maple Grove to Clearwater is moving ahead full steam, just as thousands of commuters are being sent back to work on location, after a year of working from home.

Here’s a look at the major delays and changes ahead:

Lane Closures between Maple Grove and Rogers

Crews will erect a new concrete conveyor system over eastbound I-94 near Brockton Lane Thursday, May 13. This work will require lane closures and short overnight traffic stops. Here’s what to expect as you drive the work area:

From 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound I-94 will be reduced to two lanes between Hwy 101 and Hwy 610. From 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound I-94 will be reduced to a single lane. State Patrol will periodically stop traffic on eastbound I-94 near Brockton Ln. for up to 15 minutes at a time from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

From 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound I-94 will be reduced to two lanes between Weaver Lake Rd. and Hwy 101.

Please plan ahead and give yourself additional time or seek an alternate route. Closure duration and time frames are approximate and weather dependent.

Eastbound I-94 to Hwy 241 ramp closure begins May 17

Starting Mon, May 17, the ramp from eastbound I-94 to Hwy 241 will be closed through Sat, June 5. Motorists should plan to follow the signed detour to the Wright Co. Rd. 19 exit and proceed southbound on Wright Co. Rd 19 to Hwy 241.

All work is weather dependent and subject to change.

Upcoming lane shifts on eastbound I-94 in Monticello

Starting Mon, May 17, eastbound I-94 lanes will shift to the widened outside lanes between the Enfield Rest Area and Hwy 25 in Monticello. These lane shifts will be in place through mid-October while crews resurface westbound I-94. Shoulders will be narrow. Lane widths will be reduced to 11 feet.

Nighttime construction

There will continue be noise associated with the nighttime construction along I-94 in between Maple Grove and Clearwater. Crews will complete certain work during the overnight hours in order to increase worker and motorist safety, minimize traffic impacts and accelerate the project. We recognize that overnight road construction can be an inconvenience for residents who live near a construction zone. Thank you in advance for your continued patience as we continue to work to improve these important highways in your area.

Please drive with care in work zones:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate with care and caution

Stay alert; work zones constantly change

Watch for workers and slow moving equipment

Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.

Minimize distractions behind the wheel

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

More about this project

We are making improvements to a 39-mile stretch of I-94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater that includes more travel lanes, bridge replacements, new bridges, improved drainage and the resurfacing of deteriorating pavement. Additionally, a new interchange is being constructed on I-94 near the city of Dayton. The improvements will reduce congestion, improve safety, improve freight movement, enhance economic vitality and provide a smoother ride for users of I-94. The project began in 2019 and is expected to be complete by 2021.

For more information, visit the I-94 Maple Grove to Clearwater project webpage. If you have any questions about the project, please contact the project team at 651-456-8205 or info@i94-mg-clearwater.com.